Packers General Manager Reacts to Reports of Aaron Rodgers Being Traded

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and reports began to surface that he wasn't going to return to the team. It then led to reports of teams asking about a possible trade for the three-time NFL MVP, but the Packers have no intentions of letting Rodgers go. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft and said they are working hard to keep Rodgers in Green Bay.

"We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Gutekunst said as reported by ESPN. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end." Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract but has no guaranteed money left. Trey Wingo, who is covering the NFL Draft for Fox Sports, reported that the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him but then backed off.

"We're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst stated. The San Francisco 49ers reportedly called about a deal for Rodgers this week. And in the early stages of the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly called to inquire about Rodgers before trading for Matthew Stafford. Rams general manager Les Snead said on Thursday he's "not gonna confirm" the team asked about Rodgers and then added he never thought that Rodgers "was ever available."

One of the reasons Rodgers, 37, is frustrated stems from last year with the Packers drafted his potential replacement Jordan Love No. 26 overall. "I certainly look back to last year's draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better," Gutekunst said. "There's no doubt about it. The draft's an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it's going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better."

Gutekunst does think Rodgers will be under center for the Packers this fall. "I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," he said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader."