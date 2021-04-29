Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Want to Return to Packers, According to Report

✖

Aaron Rodgers could be on the move sooner than later. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers has told people in the Green Bay Packers organization that he doesn't want to return to the Packers as he is very frustrated with the team. The Packers are aware of his feelings about them, which has led to team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at different times during the offseason.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network said that Rodgers had his agent David Dunn fly out to Green Bay for several meetings to work out a new contract. Rodgers wanted an extension and refused a restructure. Teams reportedly called about a possible trade, but the Packers rejected the idea of trading Rodgers. An extension was reportedly offered, but no deal was finalized. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said that Rodgers is not looking to return to Green Bay as it's more than just a new contract.

Gutekunst recently talked about Rodgers to the media and said the team is committed to the three-time NFL MVP. "Aaron's our guy; he's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future," Gutekunst said. "We're excited about the kind of the things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years. So we certainly think with the contract that you're kind of talking about is something we'll work through."

ESPN reported the San Francisco 49ers called the Packers on Wednesday night about Rodgers. Additionally, the Los Angels Rams inquired about Rodgers in January before the team traded for Matthew Stafford. Schefter said Rodgers is not happy with the Packers for a number of reasons, dating back to last year when the Packers traded up in the first round of the draft to select a quarterback. He is also about to get married to actress Shailene Woodley and is looking to be the full-time host of Jeopardy!

All this comes after Rodgers won the MVP award in February. In the history of the NFL, a player has never been traded after winning the MVP award, according to ESPN. Two MVP winners (Norm Van Brocklin and Jim Brown) retired after winning the award. Rodgers currently has three more years remaining on his contract.