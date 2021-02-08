Aaron Rodgers Engaged: What We Know

✖

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is engaged, and the surprise news has a lot of fans wanting to know more. According to CBS Sports, Rodgers made the announcement in his NFL MVP speech on Saturday, during The 10th annual NFL Honors show. At one point in the speech, he mentioned his "fiance," but did not name the individual. It has been speculated that he is engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans," Rodgers said in the speech. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career." Woodley does not appear to have commented on the situation, but a source who spoke with E! claimed that the pair have been making a long-distance relationship work. "They have seen each other and been in touch," the source said. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Prior to his reported relationship with Woodley, Rodgers had a high-profile relationship with former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick. The pair dated from 2018 until 2020. In an interview on Quibi's The Rachel Hollis Show, Patrick opened up about the end of their relationship, and implied that the two of them simply were not able to "grow together."

"I said this at the beginning of the last relationship," Patrick explained. "I was like, 'Look. You either grow together. One grows and one doesn't. Or you grow apart.' I have never experienced growth without pain."

She also spoke about what she realized she wants to change with future relationships. "The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said. "Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship."

Before dating Patrick, Rodgers was with actress Olivia Munn. The two of them dated from 2014 until 2017. Woodley previously dated Australian-Fijian rugby union player Ben Volavola, from 2018 to early 2020.