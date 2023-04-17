You Can Get the Gold Wine Glasses from 'Love is Blind' on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a fan of Love is Blind, you likely already know about the show's famous golden goblets -- present in almost every scene. Even though Netflix messed up the big live reunion special on Sunday, you can still catch up on the latest episode and get your hands on one of these amazing gold wine glasses at Amazon. They're unbreakable -- unlike some of the relationships on Love is Blind.

Why does Love is Blind have those gold goblets anyway? The answer is pretty simple: it's easier for video edits. Concealing the contents of the glasses makes the scene flow smoothly for the viewer because of the selective editing necessary in reality shows, no matter what drama is onscreen. Netflix introduced the golden glasses in season two, and they've been popular ever since.

And it's not just wine in the glasses either. Love is Blind contestants have to drink almost everything from those gold cups for the entire show. The design choice really brings the scenes together, too.

(Photo: Amazon)

Get a set of two of these shatterproof wine glasses made from stainless steel, which keeps drinks cooler longer than glass does. You can bring them to the beach or other places where glassware is normally prohibited. You can get them in silver, red, black or rose gold colors instead of gold if you want. They're BPA-free and generously sized to hold 18 ounces of fluid. If you're worried about the quality of your wine in these glasses, don't be; the larger size (which measures 8.3 inches by 3.7 inches) helps increase the surface area of the wine, bringing more oxygen to it and improving the smell and flavor.

And yes, it's totally non-corrosive, too.

Gusto Nostro 18-ounce stainless steel gold wine glasses (set of 2), $30

Looking for more than two glasses? You can get a set of four of these glasses too for $50.

PG stainless steel stem 18.5-ounce wine glasses (set of 4), $50

If you prefer stemless wine glasses (some stemless golden goblets have been featured on Love is Blind as well), you can get a set of four of those, too. They're more inexpensive than any of the other options.

Intuition Trading Company 18-ounce stainless steel stemless wine glasses (set of 4), $26

'Love is Blind' 17-ounce golden goblet from Netflix

(Photo: Netflix)

"But those aren't the real glasses from the show!" You're right, they're not. But Netflix is actually selling its own merchandise printed with the Love is Blind logo and certified by Netflix. Each goblet holds 17 ounces, costs $20 each and is electroplated with a metallic coating. This metallic wine glass is custom-coated. It may ship later, especially since the goblets are in demand after the airing of the Love is Blind finale, but if you want the most authentic gold glass from the show, you can get it: the real McCoy.

'Love is Blind' 17-ounce golden goblet, $20

