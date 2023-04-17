Netflix Reveals When Super-Delayed 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Will Be Available to Stream

Netflix subscribers who pulled a Tiffany Pennywell and fell asleep while waiting for that much-anticipated and much-delayed Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion will soon be able to finally view it. The streamer announced early Monday morning that after the reunion faced numerous technical delays, a pre-recorded special, Live Is Blind: The Reunion, will be available to stream globally beginning at 12 p.m. PT, or 3 p.m. ET, on Monday, April 17.

The live reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, was set to make history as Netflix's first-ever live reunion, and as such received plenty of hype in the days leading up to it. However, when Sunday night rolled around, the broadcast was plagued by technical difficulties. Originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, viewers who attempted to press play were met with various error messages, including one reading, "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title." Shortly after, the official Netflix Twitter account cheekily shared, "love is...late," promising that the show would start in 15 minutes. Seven minutes later, the account tweeted, "#LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait...." However, 15 minutes passed and the reunion didn't begin. In fact, a full 75 minutes passed before the reunion finally began, but it was no longer presented live.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible."

At this time, Netflix has not further addressed the fiasco, which prompted various Love Is Blind-related hashtags to trend on Twitter as fans aired their grievances over the failed live reunion. Amid the wait, many of the show's stars from the most recent season and beyond reacted, with Nancy Rodriguez sharing in an Instagram live video, "there are some technical difficulties and we are unable to connect, later adding that she and the other attendees were "basically just waiting" in the studio and "people are trying to figure out what to do." Meanwhile, Vanessa shared that while everyone was "ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We're getting everything to work. "

Love Is Blind Season 4 saw four couples make it to the alter with three of those couples – Tiffany and Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski – saying "I do." Paul, meanwhile, ultimately said "I don't" when at the alter with fiancé Micah Lussier. Love Is Blind Season 4 is available to stream on Netflix. The Season 4 reunion, which was not live, will be available globally beginning at 3 p.m. ET Monday.