Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2024

Leaves won’t be the only thing dropping this fall. As fall weather settles in, hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals will be dropping into streaming libraries as all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – welcome October 2024.

October will be a big one for returning titles at Netflix, with everything from The Lincoln Lawyer to Outer Banks, Unsolved Mysteries, and more set to return for new seasons. Meanwhile, over at Hulu, subscribers will be able to sit back and watch Season 4 of Abbott Elementary and the final season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. Fellow Disney-backed streamer Disney+ will drop new episodes of Agatha All Along and seven new Bluey minisodes throughout October, the month also bringing with it the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Meanwhile, the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel Salem’s Lot will finally premiere on Max this month alongside titles like Caddo Lake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the countdown to Halloween officially on, October will also see the streamers catering their libraries for spooky season, with curated catalogs like Netflix & Chills, Paramount’s Peak Screaming, and Peacock’s collection of more than 150 horror titles.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in October 2024.

Oct. 1

NETFLIX

Making It in Marbella — NETFLIX SERIES

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You’re Next

MAX

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Day in the Country (1950)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Altitude (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dune (1984)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Four Christmases (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Frost / Nixon (2008)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)

Green Porno

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Invictus (2009)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

Knife in the Water (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Major Barbara (1941)

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA

Misery (1990)

Mississippi Masala (1992)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Life as a Dog (1987)

Ondine (2010)

Open Your Eyes (1999)

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Dawn (2012)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Cranes are Flying (1960)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

The Return of Godzilla (1985)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Traffik (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Walkabout (1971)

Water for Elephants (2011)

DISNEY+

Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

HULU

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10

Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All My Puny Sorrows

An American Citizen

Annabelle Comes Home

Barbarian

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blood In

Bogus

Cadillac Records

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chasing Papi

Coco (En Espanol)

The Dancer Upstairs

Dashcam

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Don’t Say A Word

Edward Scissorhands

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro

The Empty Man

Evita

The Fly (1986)

From Hell

The Happening

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Hitmans Bodyguard

The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Joy Ride (2001)

Just Wright

La Cara Oculta

La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Long Shot

Ma

Miami Rhapsody

Miss Bala

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mrs. Doubtfire

The New Age

Nightmare Alley

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Princess Bride

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Q&A

Ready or Not

The Return of Tanya Tucker

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sideways

Signs

Silkwood

The Sixth Sense

Stripper

Sunchaser

Swimfan

That Night

The Curse of La Llorona

The Warrior’s Way

Todo Cambia

Turtle Beach

Unbreakable

Underwater

We Bought a Zoo

X-Men: The Last Stand

PRIME

According To Jim S1-S8

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? S1

Castle S1-S8

Saved by the Bell S1-6

Saved by the Bell: The College Years S1

The Unit S1-S4

1984

12 Angry Men (1957)

13 Going on 30

A Bridge Too Far

A Haunted House – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Haunted House 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Monster Calls

A View to a Kill

The Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl

All Dogs Go To Heaven

All The King’s Men (2006)

Animal Kingdom

Aquaman

Arrival – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Be Cool

Before Midnight

Behind Enemy Lines

Body of Evidence

Bruce Almighty

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Clueless

Coach Carter

Crawl

Deep Water

Deepwater Horizon – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Grandpa – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Downsizing

Dr. No

Dressed to Kill

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

Elvis

Ex Machina

Five Feet Apart – Available on Freevee for free with ads

For Your Eyes Only

Free Birds – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Friends With Money

From Russia with Love

Frosty the Snowman

Galaxy Quest

Ginger & Rosa

Gladiator

Glass

Goldfinger

Good Burger

Goosebumps

Hacksaw Ridge – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Hannibal

Henry V

Holiday Inn

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Infinite

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Jeepers Creepers 2

Judgment At Nuremberg

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Knocked Up

Knocked Up (Unrated)

Last Holiday

Legend

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Licence to Kill

Live and Let Die

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Love and Monsters

Lucy

Mad Max

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Money Monster – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monster House – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monsters vs. Aliens – Available on Freevee for free with ads

My Adventures with Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Night Hunter

No Time to Die

Norbit

Obvious Child

Octopussy

Of Mice and Men

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One False Move

Open Season

Pain and Glory

Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Perfect Stranger

Planet 51 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Raging Bull

Resident Evil

Roman J. Israel, Esq

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Scooby-Doo (2002) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Shaft (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Shooter

Slackers

Snatch

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Spaceballs

Spartacus

Species

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek X: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Stargate

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Summer Of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised

T2 Trainspotting

The Amazing Spider-Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Best Man Holiday

The Big Short

The Breakfast Club

The Cable Guy

The Glass House

The Heat

The Help

The Last Picture Show

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Party

The Patriot

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Return of the Living Dead

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Switch

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Thing (1982)

The Ugly Truth

The Usual Suspects

The Vow

The Way Back

The Witch

The World Is Not Enough

Theater Camp

Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Tropic Thunder

True Romance

Twins

Uncle Buck

Vacation Friends

Vacation Friends 2

Valkyrie

Wayne’s World

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Zoolander

PEACOCK

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)

1408*

Abduction (2011)*

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia*

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper (’95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper’s Scare School (’06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell*

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls*

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature*

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest*

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home (’15)*

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer*

I’m Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Karen Kingsbury’s a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho*

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies*

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy*

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill*

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2*

Oct. 2

NETFLIX

Chef’s Table: Noodles — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

HULU

Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 9

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1

Designing Blind: Complete Season 1

Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Eleven: Complete Season 1

Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1

Flippin’ Sisters!: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5

THE HAUNTING OF…SPECIALS: Complete Season 1

House vs. House: Complete Season 1

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1

Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1

My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1

Pawnography: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1

Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1

The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained: Complete Season 6

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1

UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Abracadaver

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

Oct. 3

NETFLIX

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Blue Box — NETFLIX ANIME

Heartstopper: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Trouble — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)

Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere

Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Killer Cases: Complete Season 5

PRIME

The Legend of Vox Machina S3

House of Spoils

PEACOCK

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World – All Episodes – 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Oct. 4

NETFLIX

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL — NETFLIX FILM

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE — NETFLIX FILM

The Platform 2 — NETFLIX FILM

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

MAX

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)

Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Spookiz: The Movie

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

HULU

Blood for Dust

PRIME

Face Off: Inside the NHL

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video

Barbershop: The Next Cut

The Boogeyman

The Diary

PEACOCK

Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)

Dìdi (Peacock Exclusive)

Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Honeymoon

I Saw The Devil

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

Oct. 5

NETFLIX

Ranma1/2 — NETFLIX ANIME

DISNEY+

The Biggest Little Farm

HULU

American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16

American Murder House: Complete Season 1

American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2

Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)

Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: Complete Season 1

Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

First Blood: Complete Season 1

Get Swank’d: Complete Season 1

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2

Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

PEACOCK

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Oct. 6

MAX

Have I Got News for You (CNN)

The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)

HULU

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

PEACOCK

Autumn at Apple Hill

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)

Queens Court, Season 2 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

Oct. 7

NETFLIX

The Menendez Brothers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)

La Mente del Poder, Season 1

DISNEY+

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

Oct. 8

NETFLIX

Ali Wong: Single Lady — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

HULU

What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere

Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

Coroner: Complete Series

PRIME

Killer Cakes

Housekeeping for Beginners

IF (2024)

PEACOCK

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

Fall

Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Oxygen)

Oct. 9

NETFLIX

Deceitful Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Starting 5 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Secret of the River — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)

Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 5 at 6pm PT

HULU

La Máquina: Complete Limited Series

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Accused: Season 2 Premiere

PEACOCK

The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 10

NETFLIX

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind, Habibi — NETFLIX SERIES

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)

Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)

Good Hair (2009)

Roller Jam (Max Original)

APPLE TV+

Where’s Wanda?

HULU

Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere

Expedition Amazon

American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23

Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1

The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2

Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1

Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 3

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9

I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead: Complete Season 1

Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1

Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Complete Season 15

Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Grab

PRIME

Citadel: Diana

Pil’s Adventures – Available on Freevee for free with ads

PEACOCK

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Finale – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)

Oct. 11

NETFLIX

In Her Place — NETFLIX FILM

Lonely Planet — NETFLIX FILM

Scream (2022)

Uprising — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)

The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)

Tuesday (A24)

DISNEY+

Expedition Amazon

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere

APPLE TV+

Disclaimer

HULU

Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)

Aliens In The Attic

Fright Night (2011)

Sting (2024)

PEACOCK

A Nanny To Die For

Asteroid City

Ragnarok

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

Oct. 12

NETFLIX

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business — NETFLIX SERIES

Clifford the Big Red Dog

HULU

Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4

Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2

My Haunted House: Complete Season 3

My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3

Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Oct. 13

MAX

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

HULU

Tracker: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Haunted Wedding

Oct. 14

NETFLIX

Mighty Monsterwheelies — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Barney’s World, Season 1

HULU

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1

Family Guy: Halloween Special

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Oct. 17

PRIME

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Brothers (2024)

Love Stuck

Oct. 15

NETFLIX

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)

HULU

FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event

The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady

PRIME

Beyond Black Beauty

Monkey Man

PEACOCK

Anatomy of Lies, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)

Oct. 16

NETFLIX

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Justice — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

DISNEY+

Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 6 at 6pm PT

APPLE TV+

Shrinking Season 2

HULU

Nemesis: Complete Season 1

PRIME

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?



PEACOCK

Furious 7

House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)

Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Oct. 17

NETFLIX

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance — NETFLIX ANIME

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Outside — NETFLIX FILM

The Shadow Strays — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again

HULU

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2

Butterfly Tale

PEACOCK

Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

The Angel Tree

A Bride For Christmas

Christmas at Cartwright’s

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Holly Lodge

A Christmas Carousel

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Christmas House

Christmas In Evergreen

Christmas In Homestead

Christmas In Love

Christmas In Rome

Christmas In The Air

Christmas In Vienna

Christmas Incorporated

Christmas Land

A Christmas Miracle

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle

A Dickens Of A Holiday!

Finding Father Christmas

Finding Santa

A Holiday Spectacular

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Last Vermont Christmas

Love You Like Christmas

Magic Stocking

Magical Christmas Ornaments

Marry Me At Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Memories of Christmas

My Christmas Love

The National Tree

Once Upon A Holiday

Road To Christmas

Rocky Mountain Christmas

Santa Suit, The

Sharing Christmas

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

A Song For Christmas

Tis The Season For Love

The Town Christmas Forgot

The Wishing Tree

Oct. 18

NETFLIX

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is — NETFLIX SERIES

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs — NETFLIX FILM

The Turnaround — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Hour — NETFLIX FILM

Yintah — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

MaXXXine (A24)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)

DISNEY+

The Devil’s Climb

Ayla & the Mirrors – New Episodes

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere

HULU

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere

Rivals: Complete Season 1

The Devil’s Climb

Mayhem!

PRIME

Culte

The Devil’s Hour S2

The Office (Australia)

The Park Maniac

PEACOCK

Every Body

Hysteria!, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Rejoice and Shout

Oct. 19

NETFLIX

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

MAX

Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)

Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT

HULU

The Lego Batman Movie

Late Night with the Devil

PRIME

PBC on Prime Video

PEACOCK

Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Oct. 20

PRIME

Dino Dex

Oct. 21

NETFLIX

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

MAX

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)

HULU

Carved: Film Premiere

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A

Oct. 22

NETFLIX

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

Residential Rage (ID)

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

HULU

What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere

PEACOCK

Bad River

Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)

Oct. 23

NETFLIX

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Family Pack — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)

Breath of Fire (HBO Original)

Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Primos (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 7 at 6pm PT



PEACOCK

Compliance

Flawless

La Familia, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Shoplifters

Tyrel

The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow

The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari

Oct. 24

NETFLIX

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black — NETFLIX SERIES

Territory — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Speedway Murders

PRIME

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

The Pasta Queen

Canary Black

PEACOCK

Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Oct. 25

NETFLIX

Don’t Move — NETFLIX FILM

Hellbound: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hijack ’93 — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Night at Tremore Beach — NETFLIX SERIES

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

MAX

Trap (2024)

DISNEY+

Ayla & the Mirrors – New Episodes

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Premiere

APPLE TV+

Before

HULU

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere

The Beast Within

PRIME

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Available on Freevee for free with ads

PEACOCK

The Hero Of Color City

Oct. 26

MAX

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)

HULU

Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1

Oct. 27

MAX

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Oct. 28

NETFLIX

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

MAX

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)

PEACOCK

The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

Oct. 29

NETFLIX

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

PEACOCK

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere – All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)

Oct. 30

NETFLIX

Go Ahead, Brother — NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Manhattan Alien Abduction — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Time Cut — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Skin Hunters (Max Original)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT

PRIME

Buy It Now

Oct. 31

NETFLIX

The Diplomat: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mindfully — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1

HULU

60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1

The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1

Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1

Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1

MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1

Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1

PRIME

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End

PEACOCK

A Brilliant Young Mind

Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

Teacup, Season 1 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Transpecos