Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2024

Leaves won’t be the only thing dropping this fall. As fall weather settles in, hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals will be dropping into streaming libraries as all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – welcome October 2024.
October will be a big one for returning titles at Netflix, with everything from The Lincoln Lawyer to Outer Banks, Unsolved Mysteries, and more set to return for new seasons. Meanwhile, over at Hulu, subscribers will be able to sit back and watch Season 4 of Abbott Elementary and the final season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. Fellow Disney-backed streamer Disney+ will drop new episodes of Agatha All Along and seven new Bluey minisodes throughout October, the month also bringing with it the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Meanwhile, the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel Salem’s Lot will finally premiere on Max this month alongside titles like Caddo Lake.
With the countdown to Halloween officially on, October will also see the streamers catering their libraries for spooky season, with curated catalogs like Netflix & Chills, Paramount’s Peak Screaming, and Peacock’s collection of more than 150 horror titles.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in October 2024.
Oct. 1
NETFLIX
Making It in Marbella — NETFLIX SERIES
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You’re Next
MAX
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
A Day in the Country (1950)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)
Altitude (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Barry Munday (2010)
Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
Dune (1984)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Four Christmases (2008)
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
Frost / Nixon (2008)
George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984)
Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)
Green Porno
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Invictus (2009)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
Knife in the Water (1962)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Major Barbara (1941)
Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA
Misery (1990)
Mississippi Masala (1992)
Monte Carlo (2011)
My Life as a Dog (1987)
Ondine (2010)
Open Your Eyes (1999)
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic (1998)
Red Dawn (2012)
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Stephen King’s It (1990)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
The Cranes are Flying (1960)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
The Death of Superman (2018)
The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)
The Naked Kiss (1964)
The Return of Godzilla (1985)
The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
Traffik (2018)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)
Walkabout (1971)
Water for Elephants (2011)
DISNEY+
Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale
HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10
Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All My Puny Sorrows
An American Citizen
Annabelle Comes Home
Barbarian
Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blood In
Bogus
Cadillac Records
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chasing Papi
Coco (En Espanol)
The Dancer Upstairs
Dashcam
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Don’t Say A Word
Edward Scissorhands
El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro
The Empty Man
Evita
The Fly (1986)
From Hell
The Happening
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Hitmans Bodyguard
The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
It’s a Wonderful Knife
Joy Ride (2001)
Just Wright
La Cara Oculta
La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Long Shot
Ma
Miami Rhapsody
Miss Bala
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mrs. Doubtfire
The New Age
Nightmare Alley
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Princess Bride
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Q&A
Ready or Not
The Return of Tanya Tucker
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sideways
Signs
Silkwood
The Sixth Sense
Stripper
Sunchaser
Swimfan
That Night
The Curse of La Llorona
The Warrior’s Way
Todo Cambia
Turtle Beach
Unbreakable
Underwater
We Bought a Zoo
X-Men: The Last Stand
PRIME
According To Jim S1-S8
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? S1
Castle S1-S8
Saved by the Bell S1-6
Saved by the Bell: The College Years S1
The Unit S1-S4
1984
12 Angry Men (1957)
13 Going on 30
A Bridge Too Far
A Haunted House – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Haunted House 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Monster Calls
A View to a Kill
The Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl
All Dogs Go To Heaven
All The King’s Men (2006)
Animal Kingdom
Aquaman
Arrival – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Be Cool
Before Midnight
Behind Enemy Lines
Body of Evidence
Bruce Almighty
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Clueless
Coach Carter
Crawl
Deep Water
Deepwater Horizon – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Grandpa – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Downsizing
Dr. No
Dressed to Kill
Eagle Eye
Ella Enchanted
Elvis
Ex Machina
Five Feet Apart – Available on Freevee for free with ads
For Your Eyes Only
Free Birds – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Friends With Money
From Russia with Love
Frosty the Snowman
Galaxy Quest
Ginger & Rosa
Gladiator
Glass
Goldfinger
Good Burger
Goosebumps
Hacksaw Ridge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Hannibal
Henry V
Holiday Inn
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Infinite
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Jeepers Creepers 2
Judgment At Nuremberg
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Knocked Up
Knocked Up (Unrated)
Last Holiday
Legend
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Licence to Kill
Live and Let Die
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Love and Monsters
Lucy
Mad Max
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Money Monster – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster House – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monsters vs. Aliens – Available on Freevee for free with ads
My Adventures with Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Night Hunter
No Time to Die
Norbit
Obvious Child
Octopussy
Of Mice and Men
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
One False Move
Open Season
Pain and Glory
Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Perfect Stranger
Planet 51 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Raging Bull
Resident Evil
Roman J. Israel, Esq
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Scooby-Doo (2002) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Shaft (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Shooter
Slackers
Snatch
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Spaceballs
Spartacus
Species
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek X: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Stargate
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
Summer Of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised
T2 Trainspotting
The Amazing Spider-Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Best Man Holiday
The Big Short
The Breakfast Club
The Cable Guy
The Glass House
The Heat
The Help
The Last Picture Show
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Party
The Patriot
The Raid 2
The Raid: Redemption
The Return of the Living Dead
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Switch
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
The Thing (1982)
The Ugly Truth
The Usual Suspects
The Vow
The Way Back
The Witch
The World Is Not Enough
Theater Camp
Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Tropic Thunder
True Romance
Twins
Uncle Buck
Vacation Friends
Vacation Friends 2
Valkyrie
Wayne’s World
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Zoolander
PEACOCK
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)
1408*
Abduction (2011)*
After All These Years
Alpha & Omega
Arachnophobia*
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
The Big Short
The Blob (1988)
Campfire Kiss
Casper (’95)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Casper’s Scare School (’06)
Christine (1983)
Christmas at Dollywood
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
The Craft
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Darjeeling Limited
Death Becomes Her
The Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
Down In The Valley
Drag Me to Hell*
Engaging Father Christmas
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Feeling of Home
The Final Girls*
Flushed Away
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature*
Fright Night
Get a Job
Girlfriendship
Good Morning Christmas!
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest*
The Hitcher
Holiday Date
Home (’15)*
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer*
I’m Not There
Isle of Dogs
It Follows
Jennifer’s Body
Karen Kingsbury’s a Time to Dance
Land of the Lost
Last Night in Soho*
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Making Waves
Malignant
Masters of the Universe
Meatballs
My Soul to Take
New In Town
Office Space
One Perfect Wedding
Open By Christmas
The Open Road
Patient Zero
Point Break
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies*
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy*
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
The Royal Tenenbaums
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill*
Spy Next Door
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
Vice
W.
Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winter Castle
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2*
Oct. 2
NETFLIX
Chef’s Table: Noodles — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
HULU
Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1
101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1
After the First 48: Complete Season 9
Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1
Designing Blind: Complete Season 1
Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Eleven: Complete Season 1
Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1
Flippin’ Sisters!: Complete Season 1
The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5
THE HAUNTING OF…SPECIALS: Complete Season 1
House vs. House: Complete Season 1
Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1
Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1
My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1
My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1
Pawnography: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1
Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1
Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1
The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 6
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1
UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Abracadaver
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
Oct. 3
NETFLIX
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Blue Box — NETFLIX ANIME
Heartstopper: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Trouble — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)
Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)
Salem’s Lot (2024) (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere
Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Killer Cases: Complete Season 5
PRIME
The Legend of Vox Machina S3
House of Spoils
PEACOCK
Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World – All Episodes – 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Oct. 4
NETFLIX
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
CTRL — NETFLIX FILM
IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE — NETFLIX FILM
The Platform 2 — NETFLIX FILM
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
MAX
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)
Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Shortstober with Big City Greens
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Spookiz: The Movie
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
HULU
Blood for Dust
PRIME
Face Off: Inside the NHL
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Boogeyman
The Diary
PEACOCK
Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)
Dìdi (Peacock Exclusive)
Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee
Oct. 5
NETFLIX
Ranma1/2 — NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
The Biggest Little Farm
HULU
American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16
American Murder House: Complete Season 1
American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2
Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)
Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: Complete Season 1
Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
First Blood: Complete Season 1
Get Swank’d: Complete Season 1
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1
Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2
Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
PEACOCK
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Oct. 6
MAX
Have I Got News for You (CNN)
The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)
HULU
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special
PEACOCK
Autumn at Apple Hill
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)
Queens Court, Season 2 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
Oct. 7
NETFLIX
The Menendez Brothers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)
La Mente del Poder, Season 1
DISNEY+
Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
Oct. 8
NETFLIX
Ali Wong: Single Lady — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
HULU
What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere
Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
Coroner: Complete Series
PRIME
Killer Cakes
Housekeeping for Beginners
IF (2024)
PEACOCK
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)
Fall
Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Oxygen)
Oct. 9
NETFLIX
Deceitful Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Starting 5 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Secret of the River — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)
Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 5 at 6pm PT
HULU
La Máquina: Complete Limited Series
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Accused: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Oct. 10
NETFLIX
Girl Haunts Boy
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind, Habibi — NETFLIX SERIES
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)
Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)
Good Hair (2009)
Roller Jam (Max Original)
APPLE TV+
Where’s Wanda?
HULU
Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere
Expedition Amazon
American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23
Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1
The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1
Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2
Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1
Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1
I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 3
I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1
I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9
I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead: Complete Season 1
Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5
MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1
Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Complete Season 15
Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Grab
PRIME
Citadel: Diana
Pil’s Adventures – Available on Freevee for free with ads
PEACOCK
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Finale – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)
Oct. 11
NETFLIX
In Her Place — NETFLIX FILM
Lonely Planet — NETFLIX FILM
Scream (2022)
Uprising — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)
The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)
Tuesday (A24)
DISNEY+
Expedition Amazon
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Disclaimer
HULU
Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
Aliens In The Attic
Fright Night (2011)
Sting (2024)
PEACOCK
A Nanny To Die For
Asteroid City
Ragnarok
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Oct. 12
NETFLIX
A Quiet Place Part II
A Virtuous Business — NETFLIX SERIES
Clifford the Big Red Dog
HULU
Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4
Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2
My Haunted House: Complete Season 3
My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1
Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3
Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Oct. 13
MAX
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
HULU
Tracker: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Haunted Wedding
Oct. 14
NETFLIX
Mighty Monsterwheelies — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Barney’s World, Season 1
HULU
Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1
Family Guy: Halloween Special
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Oct. 17
PRIME
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Brothers (2024)
Love Stuck
Oct. 15
NETFLIX
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)
HULU
FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event
The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan
The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady
PRIME
Beyond Black Beauty
Monkey Man
PEACOCK
Anatomy of Lies, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)
Oct. 16
NETFLIX
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I AM A KILLER: Season 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Justice — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
DISNEY+
Kiff (Halloween special)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)
Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
APPLE TV+
Shrinking Season 2
HULU
Nemesis: Complete Season 1
PRIME
Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?
PEACOCK
Furious 7
House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)
Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Oct. 17
NETFLIX
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance — NETFLIX ANIME
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Outside — NETFLIX FILM
The Shadow Strays — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again
HULU
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2
Butterfly Tale
PEACOCK
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
The Angel Tree
A Bride For Christmas
Christmas at Cartwright’s
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Holly Lodge
A Christmas Carousel
Christmas Cookies
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
The Christmas House
Christmas In Evergreen
Christmas In Homestead
Christmas In Love
Christmas In Rome
Christmas In The Air
Christmas In Vienna
Christmas Incorporated
Christmas Land
A Christmas Miracle
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow
Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle
A Dickens Of A Holiday!
Finding Father Christmas
Finding Santa
A Holiday Spectacular
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Last Vermont Christmas
Love You Like Christmas
Magic Stocking
Magical Christmas Ornaments
Marry Me At Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Memories of Christmas
My Christmas Love
The National Tree
Once Upon A Holiday
Road To Christmas
Rocky Mountain Christmas
Santa Suit, The
Sharing Christmas
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Sister Swap: Christmas In The City
A Song For Christmas
Tis The Season For Love
The Town Christmas Forgot
The Wishing Tree
Oct. 18
NETFLIX
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Happiness Is — NETFLIX SERIES
Join or Die
The Man Who Loved UFOs — NETFLIX FILM
The Turnaround — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Hour — NETFLIX FILM
Yintah — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
MaXXXine (A24)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)
The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)
DISNEY+
The Devil’s Climb
Ayla & the Mirrors – New Episodes
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere
HULU
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere
Rivals: Complete Season 1
The Devil’s Climb
Mayhem!
PRIME
Culte
The Devil’s Hour S2
The Office (Australia)
The Park Maniac
PEACOCK
Every Body
Hysteria!, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Rejoice and Shout
Oct. 19
NETFLIX
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)
Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT
HULU
The Lego Batman Movie
Late Night with the Devil
PRIME
PBC on Prime Video
PEACOCK
Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Oct. 20
PRIME
Dino Dex
Oct. 21
NETFLIX
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
MAX
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)
HULU
Carved: Film Premiere
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A
Oct. 22
NETFLIX
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Residential Rage (ID)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
HULU
What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere
PEACOCK
Bad River
Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)
Oct. 23
NETFLIX
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Family Pack — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
This is the Zodiac Speaking — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)
Breath of Fire (HBO Original)
Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Primos (S1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes
Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
PEACOCK
Compliance
Flawless
La Familia, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Shoplifters
Tyrel
The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow
The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari
Oct. 24
NETFLIX
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black — NETFLIX SERIES
Territory — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Speedway Murders
PRIME
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
The Pasta Queen
Canary Black
PEACOCK
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Oct. 25
NETFLIX
Don’t Move — NETFLIX FILM
Hellbound: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Hijack ’93 — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Night at Tremore Beach — NETFLIX SERIES
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Simone Biles Rising Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
MAX
Trap (2024)
DISNEY+
Ayla & the Mirrors – New Episodes
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Before
HULU
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere
The Beast Within
PRIME
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Available on Freevee for free with ads
PEACOCK
The Hero Of Color City
Oct. 26
MAX
First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)
HULU
Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1
Oct. 27
MAX
Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Oct. 28
NETFLIX
Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show
MAX
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)
People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)
PEACOCK
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
Oct. 29
NETFLIX
Botched: Seasons 2-3
Tom Papa: Home Free — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
PEACOCK
Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere – All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)
Oct. 30
NETFLIX
Go Ahead, Brother — NETFLIX SERIES
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Manhattan Alien Abduction — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Martha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Time Cut — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Skin Hunters (Max Original)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes
Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT
PRIME
Buy It Now
Oct. 31
NETFLIX
The Diplomat: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mindfully — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1
HULU
60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1
The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1
Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1
Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1
MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19
Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1
Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1
PRIME
Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End
PEACOCK
A Brilliant Young Mind
Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Teacup, Season 1 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Transpecos