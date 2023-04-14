Amazon Luggage Deal: Get This 4-Piece Luggage Set for Under $100

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set. Four pieces of luggage, 57% off right now -- all less than $100.



This set pictured is in charcoal with red trim, but there's also a blue set with black trim available for the same price. At slightly higher prices, you could get an orange set with black trim, purple with black trim, pink with black trim, navy with yellow trim, solid black or camo. Each collection comes with a 14-inch tote bag, a 20-inch upright suitcase, a 24-inch upright suitcase and a 28-inch upright suitcase. It's enough to share with the family, or you can keep all the luggage to yourself.

The cusp of spring and summer is the best time to buy new luggage, and with luggage sets like these on sale for less than $100, you'll have plenty of money leftover for your dream vacation -- or just a quick getaway. The pieces of luggage in this set are all fully lined and expandable and come with skate wheels and retractable handles.

Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set

(Photo: Amazon)

Ready for your new luggage set? If you're still skeptical, don't take our word for it. Listen to one of the thousands of satisfied customers.

"Recently took the large luggage bag with me to Europe for a 6-day trip and it held up perfect," said one reviewer. "Provides you with a lot of room for your clothes and other items as well as anything you want to bring back! It protected my glass souvenirs very well! Super happy with this set and its also at a good price! You really can't beat this deal!"

Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $93

