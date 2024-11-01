Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in November 2024

Streamers are giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. With October nearing its end, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – are preparing to show their appreciation for subscribers in a big way with long lists of TV series and movies set to be added to their catalogs in November 2024.
Joining the Netflix streaming library next month will be the final episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 and Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season. Over at Max, the six-episode HBO drama Dune: Prophecy will premiere, with Season 3 of the Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls also debuting. The Disney-backed streamers will also offer plenty of streaming options; the Disney+ streaming library is set to grow with titles like Music By John Williams and Beatles ’64, while Hulu will stock titles like Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe and National Treasure, along with plenty of holiday titles, including Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in November 2024.
NOV. 1
NETFLIX
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Let Go — NETFLIX FILM
60 Days In: Season 7
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild: Season 2
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
MAX
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story (1983)
Another Earth (2011)
Big Miracle (2012)
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
Dirty Harry (1971)
Elf (2003)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Goodfellas (1990)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
Janet Planet (2023) (A24)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Extra Man (2010)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Hangover (2009)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Other Side of the Door (2016)
The Polar Express (2004)
Unforgiven (1992)
Unstoppable (2010)
DISNEY+
Music By John Williams – Premiere
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
HULU
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Ad Astra
Aliens
Billy Madison
Carpool
Christmas on the Ranch
Christmas With The Kranks
Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Crazy Heart
Deck the Halls
Desierto
Downhill
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Goodbye Lover
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hanging Up
Happy Gilmore
Hellboy (2019)
Higher Learning
Hitman
Holiday in Handcuffs
Hollow Man
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Inherit the Viper
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
La La Land
The Last Duel
Lazareth
Madea Goes To Jail
The Mistle-Tones
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
New Year’s Eve
The Nutcracker (1993)
Operation Mistletoe
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Predators
Renovation Romance
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa’s Little Helper
Second Best
Sonic the Hedgehog
Teddy Kollek
Tigerland
Waitress
The Wedding Planner
Whip It
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Why Him?
Wild
PEACOCK
The American President
Angels Sing
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Appetite for Love
Atomic Blonde*
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
Belfast*
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Casino
CBGB
A Christmas In Vermont
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
The Departed
Dick (1999)*
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing (1987)*
Dirty Dancing (2017)*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Flight
Flip That Romance
Game 6
Hannibal
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water*
Hidden Figures
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
Interstellar
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s Complicated
The Journey Ahead
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Madagascar
Major Payne
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Mixed Nuts*
Moulin Rouge
My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+
Mystery 101: Pilot
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday
Phil
Pitch Perfect*
Pitch Perfect 3*
Quigley Down Under
Red Riding: 1974
Red Riding: 1980
Red Riding: 1983
A Ring by Spring
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Secrets of Bella Vista
The Silence of The Lambs
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing
Soul Food
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Sweet Carolina
Ted
There Be Dragons
This Christmas*
The Truman Show
The Turkey Bowl
Una
Volcano
Walk The Line
The Warlords
PRIME
Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)
Maníaco do Parque, S1 (Amazon Original)
Shrek
Shrek 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Polar Express
Mr. Mom
Soldiers of Fortune
Akai
Bio-Dome
The Birdcage
Red Dawn
The Flying Scotsman
The Way West
Tomb Raider
The Secret of Nimh
The Hustle
Dirty Work
Still of the Night
Facing the Dragon
Behind Enemy Lines
Taking of Pelham One Two Three
Loch Ness
Navy Seals
The Alamo
Easy Money
America’s Hidden Coast Mississippi
De-Lovely
Eye of the Needle
Quigley Down Under
Get Out
Original Sin
The Movie of My Life
The Dogs of War
The Mechanic
Fighting with My Family
The Great Train Robbery
Support Your Local Gunfighter
Hour of the Gun
The Horse Soldiers
The Long Riders
The Train
The Black Stallion
Hoosiers
Yours, Mine and Ours
The Guardians
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Windtalkers
Balls Out
Apache
The Man in the Moon
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Cadillac Man
Despicable Me 4
Hustlers
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)
NOV. 2
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 104
DISNEY+
Endurance
HULU
Endurance: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+
The Outfit*
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
NOV. 3
MAX
Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)
Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+
NOV. 4
MAX
Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
PEACOCK
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+
Mr. Jones
PRIME
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Events)
NOV. 5
NETFLIX
Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
Love Village: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
PEACOCK
2024 Presidential Election
The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special
PRIME
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Blind
Nov. 6
NETFLIX
Love Is Blind: Argentina — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Pedro Páramo — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204
Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)
DISNEY+
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
HULU
Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
A Man Called Otto
PEACOCK
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
PRIME
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)
Molly of Denali, S17
Nov. 7
NETFLIX
10 Days of a Curious Man — NETFLIX FILM
Born for the Spotlight — NETFLIX SERIES
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Face Off: Seasons 6-8
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)
HULU
Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 3
Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Penguins Of Madagascar
PEACOCK
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
PRIME
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Look Back (Amazon Original)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Vettaiyan
Nov. 8
NETFLIX
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton — NETFLIX SERIES
Vijay 69 — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: The Gone Girl — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
HULU
The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
Poolman
The Present
Tooth Fairy
Wild Hogs
PEACOCK
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)
PRIME
Amazon Music Live: J Balvin (Live Event)
Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)
Cromañon (Amazon Original)
Nov. 9
NETFLIX
Arcane: Season 2, Act I — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost City
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 106
Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+
PRIME
Transit
ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)
Nov. 10
NETFLIX
Focus
MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
PEACOCK
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)
Nov. 11
NETFLIX
Rob Peace
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7
DISNEY+
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)
HULU
Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5
PEACOCK
Manson: The Women
Night School*
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)
PRIME
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Kings vs Flames (Live Event)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Silence in Sikeston
Elinor Wonders Why, S11
Nov. 12
NETFLIX
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
MAX
Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)
TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
HULU
Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Anatomy of a Crime
Firestarter (2022)
PRIME
In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)
Bootcamp
Nov. 13
NETFLIX
EMILIA PÉREZ — NETFLIX FILM
Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM
The Mothers of Penguins — NETFLIX SERIES
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sisters’ Feud — NETFLIX SERIES
SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)
Call Me Ted
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)
APPLE TV+
Bad Sisters Season 2
PEACOCK
St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
Nov. 14
NETFLIX
Beyond Goodbye — NETFLIX SERIE
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log
Calcifer Yule Log
Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)
Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)
Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)
DISNEY+
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)
HULU
FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
2024 Audio Description Awards Gala
PRIME
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Cross (Amazon Original)
Yudra
Nov. 15
NETFLIX
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
MAX
Casi el Paraíso (2024)
The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)
DISNEY+
An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Ailo Season 2
HULU
It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous
The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt
The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard
Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett
The Taste of Things
Thelma
PEACOCK
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)
Fast X
Marrowbone
Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)
Nov. 16
NETFLIX
Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 107
HULU
Harriet
PEACOCK
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)
Furious 7
Miss Universo 2024
You Won’t Be Alone
Nov. 17
MAX
Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)
First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)
HULU
Christmas at the Golden Dragon
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Christmas Sail
A Holiday in Harlem
A Kismet Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
The Santa Stakeout
PEACOCK
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)
Nov. 18
NETFLIX
Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)
DISNEY+
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)
HULU
Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere
PEACOCK
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)
PRIME
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadiens (Live Event)
Nov. 19
NETFLIX
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Zombieverse: New Blood — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
HULU
Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
Drugstore June
PEACOCK
Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME
Carl the Collector
This Is Hockey
Nov. 20
NETFLIX
Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM
The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM
Our Oceans — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
MAX
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205
Surveilled (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
HULU
Missing (2023)
The Son
PEACOCK
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
PRIME
Wish List Games (Amazon Original)
When Love Strikes
Nov. 21
NETFLIX
Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Tokyo Override — NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)
HULU
The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Chalet
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Merry Magic Christmas
Mistletoe Match
Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend
PEACOCK
Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Clerks III
Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)
Dinner Club, S3 (Amazon Original)
Love with a Case
Nov. 22
NETFLIX
900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
The Helicopter Heist — NETFLIX SERIES
JOY — NETFLIX FILM
The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM
When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Out of My Mind – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Blitz
Bread & Roses
HULU
Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
Firebrand
The Good Half
PEACOCK
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)
PRIME
Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)
El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)
Nov. 23
NETFLIX
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Sausage Party
PEACOCK
Ambulance
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)
I Am Not Your Negro
PRIME
Didi
Nov. 24
HULU
Southpaw (2015)
PEACOCK
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)
PRIME
Nothing Like the Holidays
Nov. 25
MAX
Get Millie Black (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)
HULU
Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
Tsunami: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)
PRIME
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)
Saving Grace
Nov. 26
NETFLIX
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
HULU
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
Robot Dreams
PEACOCK
Queen of The Capital
PRIME
It’s in the Game (Amazon Original)
Beyond After
Nov. 27
NETFLIX
Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)
Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
HULU
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
PEACOCK
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
PRIME
Carl The Collector, S2
Nov. 28
NETFLIX
Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES
Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES
The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)
PEACOCK
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
PRIME
NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Suspicion (Amazon Original)
Umesh Chronicles
Nov. 29
NETFLIX
Senna — NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Sister — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
Mary Poppins Special
Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
Oz the Great and Powerful
Beatles ’64 – Premiere
HULU
Olympus Has Fallen
Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup
Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg
Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ
Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo
PEACOCK
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
The One That Got Away
PRIME
Hard North (Amazon Original)
A Menina Que Matou Os Pais the Series
Hasta La Madre De La Navidad (Amazon Original)
Twisters
Nov. 30
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 108
DISNEY+
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
PEACOCK
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
Hick
Mad To Be Normal