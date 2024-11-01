Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in November 2024

Streamers are giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. With October nearing its end, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – are preparing to show their appreciation for subscribers in a big way with long lists of TV series and movies set to be added to their catalogs in November 2024.

Joining the Netflix streaming library next month will be the final episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 and Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season. Over at Max, the six-episode HBO drama Dune: Prophecy will premiere, with Season 3 of the Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls also debuting. The Disney-backed streamers will also offer plenty of streaming options; the Disney+ streaming library is set to grow with titles like Music By John Williams and Beatles ’64, while Hulu will stock titles like Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe and National Treasure, along with plenty of holiday titles, including Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express.

NOV. 1

NETFLIX

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Let Go — NETFLIX FILM

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

MAX

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story (1983)

Another Earth (2011)

Big Miracle (2012)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Elf (2003)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Janet Planet (2023) (A24)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Extra Man (2010)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hangover (2009)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Side of the Door (2016)

The Polar Express (2004)

Unforgiven (1992)

Unstoppable (2010)

DISNEY+

Music By John Williams – Premiere

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

HULU

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra

Aliens

Billy Madison

Carpool

Christmas on the Ranch

Christmas With The Kranks

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Crazy Heart

Deck the Halls

Desierto

Downhill

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Goodbye Lover

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hanging Up

Happy Gilmore

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning

Hitman

Holiday in Handcuffs

Hollow Man

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Inherit the Viper

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

La La Land

The Last Duel

Lazareth

Madea Goes To Jail

The Mistle-Tones

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

New Year’s Eve

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Predators

Renovation Romance

Same Time, Next Christmas

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa’s Little Helper

Second Best

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Waitress

The Wedding Planner

Whip It

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Why Him?

Wild

PEACOCK

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde*

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast*

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)*

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)*

Dirty Dancing (2017)*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water*

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts*

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect*

Pitch Perfect 3*

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas*

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords

PRIME

Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)

Maníaco do Parque, S1 (Amazon Original)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Polar Express

Mr. Mom

Soldiers of Fortune

Akai

Bio-Dome

The Birdcage

Red Dawn

The Flying Scotsman

The Way West

Tomb Raider

The Secret of Nimh

The Hustle

Dirty Work

Still of the Night

Facing the Dragon

Behind Enemy Lines

Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Loch Ness

Navy Seals

The Alamo

Easy Money

America’s Hidden Coast Mississippi

De-Lovely

Eye of the Needle

Quigley Down Under

Get Out

Original Sin

The Movie of My Life

The Dogs of War

The Mechanic

Fighting with My Family

The Great Train Robbery

Support Your Local Gunfighter

Hour of the Gun

The Horse Soldiers

The Long Riders

The Train

The Black Stallion

Hoosiers

Yours, Mine and Ours

The Guardians

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Windtalkers

Balls Out

Apache

The Man in the Moon

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Cadillac Man

Despicable Me 4

Hustlers

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)

NOV. 2

MAX

Cleats & Convos, Episode 104

DISNEY+

Endurance

HULU

Endurance: Special Premiere

PEACOCK

A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+

The Outfit*

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

NOV. 3

MAX

Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)

Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+

NOV. 4

MAX

Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

PEACOCK

Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+

Mr. Jones

PRIME

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Events)

NOV. 5

NETFLIX

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

PEACOCK

2024 Presidential Election

The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special

PRIME

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Blind

Nov. 6

NETFLIX

Love Is Blind: Argentina — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Pedro Páramo — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204

Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)

DISNEY+

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

HULU

Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

A Man Called Otto

PEACOCK

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes

PRIME

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)

Molly of Denali, S17

Nov. 7

NETFLIX

10 Days of a Curious Man — NETFLIX FILM

Born for the Spotlight — NETFLIX SERIES

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)

HULU

Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1

Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4

America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11

Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A

Bridezillas: Complete Season 13

Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1

First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1

Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1

Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15

Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1

Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1

L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11

Mary Mary: Complete Season 5

My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1

Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1

Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1

Prison Brides: Complete Season 1

Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 3

Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4

Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1

Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5

Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Penguins Of Madagascar

PEACOCK

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

PRIME

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Look Back (Amazon Original)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Vettaiyan

Nov. 8

NETFLIX

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege — NETFLIX SERIES

The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton — NETFLIX SERIES

Vijay 69 — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: The Gone Girl — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

HULU

The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11

Poolman

The Present

Tooth Fairy

Wild Hogs

PEACOCK

Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)

PRIME

Amazon Music Live: J Balvin (Live Event)

Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)

Cromañon (Amazon Original)

Nov. 9

NETFLIX

Arcane: Season 2, Act I — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost City

MAX

Cleats & Convos, Episode 106

Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+

PRIME

Transit

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)

Nov. 10

NETFLIX

Focus

MAX

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

PEACOCK

Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)

Nov. 11

NETFLIX

Rob Peace

MAX

Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7

DISNEY+

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)

HULU

Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5

PEACOCK

Manson: The Women

Night School*

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)

PRIME

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Kings vs Flames (Live Event)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Silence in Sikeston

Elinor Wonders Why, S11

Nov. 12

NETFLIX

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

MAX

Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)

TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

HULU

Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)

PRIME

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)

Bootcamp

Nov. 13

NETFLIX

EMILIA PÉREZ — NETFLIX FILM

Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM

The Mothers of Penguins — NETFLIX SERIES

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sisters’ Feud — NETFLIX SERIES

SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

MAX

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Call Me Ted

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)

APPLE TV+

Bad Sisters Season 2

PEACOCK

St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)

Nov. 14

NETFLIX

Beyond Goodbye — NETFLIX SERIE

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log

Calcifer Yule Log

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)

Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)

Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)

DISNEY+

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

HULU

FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series

Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1

I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1

Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1

Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere

13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

2024 Audio Description Awards Gala

PRIME

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Cross (Amazon Original)

Yudra

Nov. 15

NETFLIX

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

MAX

Casi el Paraíso (2024)

The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere

APPLE TV+

Ailo Season 2

HULU

It’s All Country: Complete Season 1

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett

The Taste of Things

Thelma

PEACOCK

A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)

Fast X

Marrowbone

Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)

Nov. 16

NETFLIX

Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

MAX

Cleats & Convos, Episode 107

HULU

Harriet

PEACOCK

Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)

Furious 7

Miss Universo 2024

You Won’t Be Alone

Nov. 17

MAX

Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

HULU

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Christmas Sail

A Holiday in Harlem

A Kismet Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

The Santa Stakeout

PEACOCK

Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)

Nov. 18

NETFLIX

Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)

DISNEY+

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

HULU

Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1

“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere

PEACOCK

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)

PRIME

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadiens (Live Event)

Nov. 19

NETFLIX

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Zombieverse: New Blood — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

HULU

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1

Drugstore June

PEACOCK

Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PRIME

Carl the Collector

This Is Hockey

Nov. 20

NETFLIX

Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM

The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM

Our Oceans — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

MAX

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205

Surveilled (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

HULU

Missing (2023)

The Son

PEACOCK

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

PRIME

Wish List Games (Amazon Original)

When Love Strikes

Nov. 21

NETFLIX

Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tokyo Override — NETFLIX ANIME

MAX

Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)

HULU

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Chalet

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2

Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1

Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1

Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1

Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Merry Magic Christmas

Mistletoe Match

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend

PEACOCK

Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Clerks III

Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

PRIME

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)

Dinner Club, S3 (Amazon Original)

Love with a Case

Nov. 22

NETFLIX

900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist — NETFLIX SERIES

JOY — NETFLIX FILM

The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM

When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Out of My Mind – Premiere

APPLE TV+

Blitz

Bread & Roses

HULU

Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere

Firebrand

The Good Half

PEACOCK

A Novel Noel (Hallmark)

PRIME

Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)

El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)

Nov. 23

NETFLIX

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Sausage Party

PEACOCK

Ambulance

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)

I Am Not Your Negro

PRIME

Didi

Nov. 24

HULU

Southpaw (2015)

PEACOCK

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)

PRIME

Nothing Like the Holidays

Nov. 25

MAX

Get Millie Black (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

HULU

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special

Tsunami: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)

PRIME

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)

Saving Grace

Nov. 26

NETFLIX

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

HULU

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries

Robot Dreams

PEACOCK

Queen of The Capital

PRIME

It’s in the Game (Amazon Original)

Beyond After

Nov. 27

NETFLIX

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)

Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

HULU

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Jack Frost

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

PEACOCK

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

PRIME

Carl The Collector, S2

Nov. 28

NETFLIX

Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES

Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES

The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)

PEACOCK

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

PRIME

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Suspicion (Amazon Original)

Umesh Chronicles

Nov. 29

NETFLIX

Senna — NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Sister — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Beatles ’64 – Premiere

HULU

Olympus Has Fallen

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo

PEACOCK

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)

The One That Got Away

PRIME

Hard North (Amazon Original)

A Menina Que Matou Os Pais the Series

Hasta La Madre De La Navidad (Amazon Original)

Twisters

Nov. 30

MAX

Cleats & Convos, Episode 108

DISNEY+

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PEACOCK

A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)

Deck the Walls (Hallmark)

Hick

Mad To Be Normal