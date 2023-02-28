These Amazon Leggings Look Just Like Lululemon Align Yoga Pants (and Only Cost $23)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You've probably heard that Lululemon makes some of the most popular leggings for athleisure wear, but unfortunately, they can be pricy. Luckily, Colorfulkoala makes a pair of leggings that looks almost exactly like Lululemon Align yoga pants. But it gets even better: You can snag them for under $25 on Amazon right now. You can get a variety of yoga pants in various colors and sizes, all at an affordable price.

Get a pair of Colorfulkoala leggings from Amazon, $23

Leggings are the most important part of fitness wear -- at least for those of us who basically live In them -- and it's important to have some that are stretchy, comfortable, high-quality and colorful. You don't want them to be too sheer, either, and hopefully they're nice enough that you'd want to wear them outside of your exercise class, too.

If you're looking to buy new budget-friendly leggings, Colorfulkoala offers the same high-quality leggings as Lululemon at a fraction of the price. With a low cost like this, you can buy multiple pairs of Colorfulkoala yoga pants on Amazon for the same price as one pair of Lululemon Align leggings.

Colorfulkoala women's high-waisted full-length leggings

These full-length, high-waisted yoga pants are 80% nylon and 20% spandex. Colorfulkoala leggings come with four-way stretch in an opaque fabric that wicks moisture away. They are luxuriously comfortable and feel buttery soft to the touch, and there's a seamless waistband (with a hidden waistband pocket) for extra support. Colorfulkoala yoga pants come in 21 different colors and are available in sizes XS to XL, or in plus sizes from 2XL to 4XL.

Colorfulkoala women's buttery soft high-waisted full-length leggings, $23

Colorfulkoala women's plus-size buttery soft high-waisted full-length leggings, $23

There are also leggings options if you don't want full-length yoga pants. Here are the other Colorfulkoala leggings from Amazon -- and they're all just as affordable.

Colorfulkoala women's full-length joggers with pockets

If you're not much of a leggings person, that's okay. Colorfulkoala also makes these comfortable, high-waisted, full-length joggers. These are perfect as runners or just as sweatpants to wear while lounging around the house. The super-soft fabric is made from the same material as their leggings, with a pull-on closure and patch pockets to store your phone, keys and more while you're on the go. The lounge pants are also fitted around the waist and ankles for a flattering look. These are available in sizes XS to M and in three colors.

Colorfulkoala women's high-waisted full-length joggers with pockets, $29

Colorful koala also sells other kinds of pants, shorts, shirts and even sweaters. Here are some of our favorites, and they're all $25 or less.

