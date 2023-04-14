'Love Is Blind' Kwame Defends His Altar Decision by Sharing Unaired Footage

Kwame Appiah is defending his relationship with wife Chelsea Griffin after the Love Is Blind Season 4 couple's wedding was aired during the season finale of the Netflix series Friday. Appiah and Griffin faced plenty of criticism throughout their season for what fans thought seemed to be a mismatch in interest levels, with Appiah being portrayed as more hesitant when it came to marrying Griffin.

Paired with his flirtations with ex Micah Lussier both in Mexico and at Griffin's birthday party back in Seattle and his mother's disapproval of the relationship, fans were shocked when both Appiah and Griffin said "I do" at the altar on their wedding day. After the finale dropped, however, the Love Is Blind groom took to Instagram to defend his marriage and his decision to commit to Griffin for life.

"All of this content was taken during our engagement, when the big cameras weren't on us. We got to enjoy life, and communicate, in the ways that feel most natural to us," Appiah wrote alongside affectionate videos and photos from his engagement to Griffin. "Just a quick response to anyone saying 'they have no chemistry', or 'they don't even love each other'.. based on what you saw, I don't blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!"

Appiah had the support of his castmates in the comments. Brett Brown, who tied the knot with Tiffany Pennywell during the finale, supported his co-star, writing, "Beautiful post Kwame! What is shown on tv is such a boiled down version of all of our relationships for the good and bad. Glad you're showing your relationship on your terms." Bliss Poureetezadi, who married Zack Goytowski during Season 4, also left a comment implying that Appiah and Griffin are still together now. "Team Kwame and Chelsea forever!! We see your beautiful relationship every time we are together. What a beautiful couple!" she wrote.

Griffin also took to social media to set the record straight on her Story, writing, "Oof the internet can be a very hurtful place. Here's my reminder that I'm a human being with a beating heart and a brain and a family and a job. As are my cast mates. We are not characters to slam and shame." She continued, "Respectfully, if you have nothing nice to say, then listen to your mother's advice and don't say anything at all. Have a [Coke] and a smile or whatever makes you happy and go do something productive. Have a good day."