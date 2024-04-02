'Love Is Blind' Star Welcomes First Child With 'Bachelor Nation' Partner

Another Love Is Blind baby has been born. Season 1 star Giannina Gibelli and Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann may have had bad luck on their respective dating shows, but found true love together and are now a family of three. The couple revealed their pregnancy on social media back in November, sharing that they were "over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!" Via People, Gibelli, 30, and Horstmann, 34, revealed the sex of their first baby during an Amazon Live in February, sharing that they were expecting a baby boy.

Gibelli has been taking fans on her pregnancy journey on her Instagram, and even showed off her baby bump and her new beau during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. During Season 1 of the Netflix reality series, she fell for ex-general manager Damian Powers but split up at the altar. They tried things again and eventually broke up in 2021. Now, it seems like she is as happy as ever with her new love, and now she has another new love in her life, and his name is Heath, born on Mar. 29.

The Love Is Blind star gave all the details to Us Weekly, revealing that their baby "is his father's twin!" Gibelli continued, "There are so many similarities it's adorable to see them light up in each other. As far as personality goes, he's an Aries like his mama so we'll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us." Although Gibelli had a birth plan, just like her time in the pods, it did not go the way she thought.

"I was very receptive to whatever would present itself," she explained. "I had to pivot from a fully unmedicated birth due to how my body was reacting and I was still able to have the delivery I always wanted while taking control of the situation and advocating for myself every step of the way. I caught my baby, Blake cut the chord, it was the coolest, most empowering and most badass thing I've done in my entire life."

Giannina Gibelli is the latest LIB star to welcome a baby. In March, Season 2 star Shaina Hurley welcomed her first baby with husband Christos Lardakis. Meanwhile, Season 3 couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are showing how strong their love still is following the pods by preparing for their own bundle of joy. The duo had been trying to get pregnant for a while, and Alexa has been very transparent and open about her fertility journey on TikTok. While they had planned to start an IVF treatment, they soon got the news that they were expecting. The pair will welcome their first child this summer.

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski from Season 4 of Love Is Blind are also expecting a baby girl. Love is definitely in the air for these couples, whether they met on the show or not, and it is a beautiful thing.