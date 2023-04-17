'Love Is Blind' Star Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' Against Him in Reunion Questioning

Paul Peden thinks Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey was adding "personal bias" into her questioning of him at the long-delayed live Season 4 reunion of the Netflix series. The reality personality was confronted for his comments about ex-fianceé Micah Lussier at the reunion after Peden said he couldn't picture her as a mother, with Lussier calling it the "worst thing" he could say about her.

After Lachey repeatedly pressed Peden as to why he didn't share his concerns about possibly having children with Lussier until he had already turned her down at the altar, the environmental scientist told Entertainment Tonight he felt the passionate line of questioning was unfair and that he thought he "detected" that Lachey "might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario."

"I don't know," he hedged. "But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did." Peden continued that he felt like he "owned as much as I could" of his responsibility in what went down, and "took responsibility for the full capacity in which I think I was obligated to."

Peden also took issue with the way he and Lussier's altar moment was discussed in general. "I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," he said. "It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story."

As for his co-star Zack Goytowski's claims that Lussier never intended to marry her fiancé, Peden said none of that went into his wedding day decision, as "that really didn't come up until after" the big day. Lussier, however, defended herself to ET, saying Goytowski's accusation was "so out of left field" that she didn't want to address it. "No one wanted to own up to saying that because probably no one said it," she said. "I think he was making a lot of comments to hurt other people during the entire thing. I don't understand, but it's not my business. It's not true."