Amazon April 2023 Savings: Get $50 off on Amazon Tablets, Apple AirPods and More

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds (Photo: Amazon) You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $200 (down from $250) $200 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB tablet (Photo: Amazon) Need an 1080p HD tablet for less than $100? Normally I'd tell you "good luck" but now I can show you that the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of memory is available for $60 off right now, all at less than $100. This deal definitely won't last, so you need to hurry if you want access to this ad-support tablet option. You'll get 12 hours of battery life, a bright display, an ultra-fast processor and access to all your favorite apps. For a higher price, you can get an ad-free tablet or increase your memory to 64GB -- or you can get up to 1TB of space with the microSD slot. Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB tablet, $90 (down from $150) $90 at Amazon

Bronax unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.7-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 17 possible colors, available from a women's size 4/men's size 3 to a women's size 16/men's size 14. Bronax unisex cloud slippers, $20 (down from $36) $20 at Amazon

Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera (Photo: Amazon) Some of you might find this kind of gross. That's okay. It's not for you. Others of you will be delighted that such a product exists: an otoscope that comes with a camera that you can see on your phone, with tools to help remove ear wax. It's easy to use and satisfying to watch. I have one of these, and I use it all the time. This Wi-Fi-powered ear pick comes with a 1080p camera, a type C charging cable, six ear pick accessories and an easy-use manual. Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera, $28 (down from $37) $28 at Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler (Photo: Amazon) If you want to be hydrated all day long, no matter where you go, this 40-ounce travel tumbler from Stanley is the choice for you. The plastic is BPA-free, and it's safe to wash in the dishwasher, too. It's available in 17 different colors, including recent releases, like rose gold quartz and black glow -- so get this TikTok-famous, highly collectible water bottle today. And you know it has a straw and lid, too, just to make your life even easier. Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40-ounce tumbler, $45 (down from $80) $45 at Amazon

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30) $14 at Amazon

Mearens cut-resistant gloves (Photo: Amazon) Your time in the kitchen can be a lot safer with these cut-resistant gloves. Made from high-performance polyethylene fiber, they're 15 times stronger than steel. The gloves are both cut-resistant to sharp knives and wear-resistant for long-term usage. They're also totally food-safe and can be worn while cutting meat, shucking oysters, dicing vegetables, using a mandoline, wood carving and more. Plus, the gloves are comfortable to wear. Mearens cut-resistant gloves, $12 (down from $18) $12 at Amazon

Mophie universal wireless charge pad (Photo: Amazon) If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today. Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $17 (down from $50) $17 at Amazon

Carhartt men's loose fit short-sleeve t-shirt (Photo: Amazon) If you want a heavyweight t-shirt that gives you room to move, is made of 100% cotton and looks flattering on all bodies, the Carhartt loose-fit rib-knit crewneck is your best option. It can minimize the appearance of a belly, has a left-chest pocket with a a sewn-on Carhart label and has a tagless neck label. With over 100,000 reviews, this shirt has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said, "Carhartt t-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly. They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts." Plus, it's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes. Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $15 (down from $20) $15 at Amazon

Carote 10-piece white granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set (Photo: Amazon) If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a white silicone turner utensil. Carote 10-piece white granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $90 after coupon (originally $150) $90 at Amazon

Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress (Photo: Amazon) Get a 12-inch, full-size gel memory foam mattress for around $350, and enjoy waking up feeling refreshed. Twin, full and queen sizes are available, and if 12 inches is too tall for you, there are also mattress height options at eight inches and 10 inches. If you don't like the mattress, you can return it for a full refund within the first 100 days. One reviewer wrote, "I did not know where to begin when buying one of these mattresses in a box! HOWEVER, thank you to GOD I landed on this one. It is definitely cooling, which I wanted, but usually with any switch in my sleeping arrangement I get back pain... well, the first night sleeping on this, I had ZERO back pain." Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress, full, $350 (down from $579) $350 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow (Photo: Amazon) Tempur-Pedic beds can be pricey, but these on-sale pillows from Amazon offer the same incredible support. Relieve pressure in your neck and shoulders, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper. This soft pillow is also super-durable and will last for years to come with its premium memory-foam design. The pillows are standard- or queen-sized. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, $73 (down from $89) $73 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) If you've been holding out to buy a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now. Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $210 (reduced from $350) $210 at Amazon

Samsonite lumbar support pillow (Photo: Amazon) Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean, and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease. Samsonite lumbar support pillow, $20 (down from $30) $20 at Amazon