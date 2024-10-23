New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in November 2024

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. With October coming to a close, the streamer just released unveiled the complete list of new arrivals for November 2024, and along with plenty of beloved licensed movies and series, subscribers will be treated to more than 70new and returning Netflix original TV series, films, documentaries, and specials.

Along with serving up plenty of laughs with new comedy specials from Adrienne Iapalucci, Adam Ray, and Anthony Jeselnik, the streamer will grow its catalog of documentaries with titles like Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, and the Barrack Obama-narrated documentary Our Oceans. November will also bring with it the final episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 and the second half of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season. The streamer will also embrace the holiday season with Netflix originals like The Merry Gentlemen, Is it Cake? Holiday, and The Snow Sister.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in November 2024.

Avail. 11/1/24

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase – NETFLIX FAMILY

Best friends Brooklyn and Malibu race across Europe to solve a mystery when a show horse is stolen while they’re on vacation in the English countryside.

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spanish footballers come together for the first time to relive the turbulent 2023 Women’s World Cup and the kiss that overshadowed their victory.

Let Go – NETFLIX FILM

A jaded mother makes a last-ditch effort to keep her family together by taking them on a trip to their teenage daughter’s pole dancing competition.

Avail. 11/5/24

Love Village: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

With over-the-hill vision, sleep-disrupting snoring and plenty of drama, mature singles move into a traditional house in Okinawa searching for true love.

Avail. 11/6/24

Love Is Blind: Argentina – NETFLIX SERIES

The pods are open, and so are the hearts — now in Argentina. Who will make it past appearances in the experiment where saying “I do” comes sight unseen?

Meet Me Next Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert

Pedro Páramo – NETFLIX FILM

Based on Juan Rulfo’s landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.

Avail. 11/7/24

10 Days of a Curious Man – NETFLIX FILM

When a young woman goes missing in Istanbul, a jaded writer gets tangled up in a deadly chain of events as he sets out to find her — and a good story.

Born for the Spotlight – NETFLIX SERIES

Chasing glamour, fame and artistry, women with a passion for acting must push the limits to pursue their dreams in the ruthless world of show business.

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on Nov. 15.

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail.

Avail. 11/8/24

Bank Under Siege – NETFLIX SERIES

Spain, 1981: When armed men hold up a bank and take hundreds hostage, a reporter races against the authorities to uncover the true motive for the heist.

The Cage – NETFLIX SERIES

Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time — and a brutal rival in the cage.

Investigation Alien – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this gripping docuseries, legendary reporter George Knapp travels the globe to uncover new evidence about UFOs and investigate their presence on Earth.

Mr. Plankton – NETFLIX SERIES

A man with little chance for happiness and his ex, the unhappiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.

Vijay 69 – NETFLIX FILM

Vijay 69 is a quirky, slice-of-life film about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69! With Anupam Kher in the titular role, this comedy is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy for YRF Entertainment

Umjolo: The Gone Girl – NETFLIX FILM

A couple’s seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other’s infidelity — but who said that relationships were easy?

Avail. 11/9/24

Arcane: Season 2, Act I – NETFLIX SERIES

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Avail. 11/12/24

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci takes aim at our public figures, awkward tribute tattoos, virtue signaling and more in this unfiltered stand-up special.

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

To wear the hip-hop crown, you’ll need to rule the stage. Brazilian rappers face off in this competition featuring Filipe Ret, Djonga, Tasha and Tracie.

Avail. 11/13/24

EMILIA PÉREZ – NETFLIX FILM

Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard’s audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance.

Hot Frosty – NETFLIX FILM

When a young widow’s magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?

The Mothers of Penguins – NETFLIX SERIES

When her seven-year-old son is expelled from school, an MMA fighter realizes her toughest fight won’t be in the octagon, but in parenthood.

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley’s triumphant ’68 comeback special.

Sisters’ Feud – NETFLIX SERIES

A woman’s refusal to join her sister’s twisted scheme sparks betrayal and revenge as she tries to reunite with her long-lost daughter in prison.

SPRINT Part 2 – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Fueled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Avail. 11/14/24

Beyond Goodbye – NETFLIX SERIES

After a tragic accident takes the love of her life, Saeko feels oddly drawn to a stranger — who, unbeknownst to both, received her late fiancé’s heart.

The Lost Children – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After a plane crash, four indigenous children fight to survive in the Colombian Amazon relying on ancestral wisdom as a desperate rescue mission unfolds.

Avail. 11/15/24

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Avail. 11/16/24

Arcane: Season 2, Act II – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Avail. 11/18/24

Wonderoos: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

So many firsts! The Wonderoos are back and ready to learn as they navigate everyday adventures like getting a haircut, managing new feelings and more.

Avail. 11/19/24

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Adam Ray transforms into Dr. Phil for this one-of-a-kind comedy show featuring celebrity guests, crowdwork, and outrageous hijinks.

Zombieverse: New Blood – NETFLIX SERIES

The groundbreaking K-zombie series returns bolder than ever, with enhanced zombies, new members and wilder quests full of non-stop thrills and laughter.

Avail. 11/20/24

Adoration – NETFLIX SERIES

Summer has just begun on the coast of Agro Pontino when the disappearance of 16-year-old Elena casts a shadow over the small community. Given her rebellious nature, both the police and her friends think this is yet another attempt to escape from a stifling province… But they are wrong.

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GTMAX – NETFLIX FILM

When a notorious gang of biker thieves recruits her brother for a heist, a former motocross champion must face her deepest fears to keep her family safe.

The Merry Gentlemen – NETFLIX FILM

A big-city dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ small-town bar — and meets a guy who might have all the right moves.

Our Oceans – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our oceans are a gateway to the unknown — but the creatures at home in their mysterious depths are more like us than we could possibly imagine. From the Emmy Award-winning filmmakers behind Our Great National Parks comes an unprecedented five-part opportunity to meet the awe-inspiring animals that dwell above, inside, and deep beneath the great current that powers and sustains everything on Earth. Narrated by Barack Obama.

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The search for the next face of hip-hop moves to Atlanta as global hitmakers Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled join the judging panel to mentor fresh talent.

Avail. 11/21/24

Maybe Baby 2 – NETFLIX FILM

When two couples learn that the fertility clinic didn’t swap their eggs after all, they resolve to move in together and raise their kids collectively.

Tokyo Override – NETFLIX ANIME

When a lonely hacker gets entangled with a group of underground couriers, they uncover the dark truth lurking beneath Tokyo’s seemingly perfect facade.

Avail. 11/22/24

900 Days Without Anabel – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Anabel Segura’s abduction held Spain in suspense for 900 days. This docuseries explores the case through never-before-heard recordings of the kidnappers.

The Empress: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As dark clouds gather over the Austrian Empire, the need to produce an heir for the throne puts Franz and Elisabeth’s marriage to the test.

The Helicopter Heist – NETFLIX SERIES

Two childhood friends decide to try one last heist — to rob millions from Sweden’s safest cash depot. But the police are already on their heels.

JOY – NETFLIX FILM

Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown, the world’s first ‘test-tube-baby’, in 1978, and the decade-long journey of three tireless British pioneers who unlocked the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilisation [IVF].

The Piano Lesson – NETFLIX FILM

A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The search for the Six Heroes brings the crew to the Paldea region, where they discover new Pokémon, face challenges and encounter a few surprises.

Spellbound – NETFLIX FAMILY

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip.

TRANSMITZVAH – NETFLIX FILM

After embracing her female identity, Rubén rejects her Bar Mitzvah. When tragedy strikes years later, she returns as Mumy Singer to celebrate it her way.

When the Phone Rings – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/23/24

Arcane: Season 2, Act III – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Avail. 11/25/24

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Police missteps and a media circus derailed the JonBenét Ramsey murder case. This definitive docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice.

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ready to solve more animal mysteries? Team up with special agents Sam and Kit to crack new creature cases all over the world!

Avail. 11/26/24

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Anthony Jeselnik celebrates 20 years of delivering boundary-pushing comedy to the masses in this razor-sharp stand-up special.

Avail. 11/27/24

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Meet five world-class chefs who redefine culinary boundaries with delicious, innovative dishes honoring their diverse cultures and personal philosophies. Featured chefs include Nok Suntaranon (Philadelphia, PA), Kwame Onwuachi (New York, NY), Ángel León (Spain), Norma Listman & Saqib Keval (Mexico City, MX).

Our Little Secret – NETFLIX FILM

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.

Avail. 11/28/24

Asaf – NETFLIX SERIES

A father grapples with his divorce as he spins into a world of organized crime. With his son’s life on the line, what will his next move be?

Is it Cake? Holiday – NETFLIX SERIES

Talented bakers, unbelievable illusions and joyful holiday vibes. Is It Cake? Holiday brings back nine All Star bakers from past seasons for the ultimate holiday showdown. Across four episodes, watch as bakers return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, wreaths, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking competition. Bakers will baffle the celebrity judges with their festive and delicious deceptions and fight their way to the ultimate grand prize.

The Madness – NETFLIX SERIES

Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he’s being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he’ll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

Avail. 11/29/24

Senna – NETFLIX SERIES

Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever.

The Snow Sister – NETFLIX FILM

A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit.