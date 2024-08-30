Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in September 2024
'Agatha All Along,' 'The Penguin,' The Circle' Season 7 and more stream next month.
Fall is just weeks away, meaning it's almost time to settle into cozy weather with some binge-worthy content. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, all the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+,, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV – are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall with long lists of new TV series, movies, and originals arriving in their libraries in September 2024.
September at Netflix is full of exciting returns, with The Circle Season 7 and Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 set to premiere alongside the debut of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Max, meanwhile will premiere The Batman spinoff/sequel The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, next month. Over at Hulu, September will be all about the return of network TV, with everything from Bob's Burgers to Grey's Anatomy, The Simpsons, and more returning with new seasons, while Dancing With the Stars Season 33 will kick off on ABC and Disney+. Disney's streaming service will also drop one of the most anticipated titles of the month with the two-episode premiere of Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in September 2024.
Sept. 1
NETFLIX
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
BLUE GIANT
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
MAX
21 & OVER (2013)
Addicted (2014)
Anaconda (1997)
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax (2019)
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal (2016)
Disobedience (2018)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)
High-Rise (2016)
Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)
Independence Day (1996)
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
Inherent Vice (2014)
Ismael's Ghosts (2018)
Knight and Day (2010)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)
Missing in Action (1984)
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)
Need for Speed (2014)
Paranoia (2013)
Pulse (2005)
Role Models (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Sunset Song (2016)
Tell (2014)
Tiny Furniture (2010)
To Have and Have Not (1944)
The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Big Sleep (1946)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Boss (2016)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Martian (2015)
The Shining (1980)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Wolfpack (2015)
The Wrecking Crew! (2015)
Trick 'r Treat (2009)
Troll Hunter (2011)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Viva (2016)
Whose Streets? (2017)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
PRIME VIDEO
21 Grams
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
Angela's Ashes
Army of Darkness
Basic Instinct
Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brides of Dracula
Bubba Ho-Tep
Cape Fear
CB4
Chasing Amy
Child's Play (2019)
Constantine
Continental Divide
Coogan's Bluff
Crimson Peak
Cyborg
Devil
Disturbing Behavior
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell
Dredd
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Election
For Love of the Game
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Forces of Nature
Frida
Galaxy Quest
Gambit
Ghost Story
Hotel Artemis
I Am Durán
In The Heights
In the Name of the Father
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jonah Hex
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Lifeforce
Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Meet Joe Black
Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Nerve
Night Creatures
Nocturnal Animals
Overboard
Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Saturday Night Fever
Sinister 2
Son of Dracula
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Steel
Stigmata
Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Swingers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Lebowski
The Black Dahlia
The Cold Light of Day
The Core
The Doors
The Egg And I
The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The General's Daughter
The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mummy (1932)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Usual Suspects
The Vampire Lovers
The Wolf Man (1941)
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Tyler Perry's Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads
V for Vendetta
Where the Buffalo Roam
Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
HULU
America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Good Day to Die Hard
Amsterdam
Bandidas
Bedtime Stories
The Bob's Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Date Night
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dead Poets Society
Deliver Us From Evil
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Enough Said
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Freaky Friday
Hannah Montana the Movie
High School Musical
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Independence Day
Jennifer's Body
Live Free or Die Hard
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Never Been Kissed
The Pacifier
Pearl Harbor
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Princess Protection Program
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Roommate
See How They Run
Sicario
Snatch
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8
Superbad
Us (2019)
PEACOCK
Bones, Seasons 1-12
Martin, Seasons 1-5
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night (2007)
Aftermath
All of My Heart
All of My Heart: Inn Love
All of My Heart: The Wedding
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Me
Americano
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Anger Management
Blue Bayou
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman ('92)
The Card Counter
Ca$h
Cesar Chavez
Child's Play (1988)
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
Colombiana
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dawn of the Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil's Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula ('79)
Dracula's Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Exposed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Forever Purge
The Forger
Forrest Gump
Frankenstein ('31)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Friday Night Lights (2004)
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
Goal! The Dream Begins
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Grudge (2004)
Hacksaw Ridge
Halloween ('18)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gillmore
Head Over Heels (2024)
Her Smell
Holiday Hearts
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Holly & Ivy
Honey ('03)
Hot Fuzz
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man's Revenge
The Invisible Woman ('40)
It Came From Outer Space
Kiss at Pine Lake
La Bamba
Land of the Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Little Rascals
Love Under the Rainbow
Mama
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mercy
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Ms. Matched
The Mummy ('17)
The Mummy ('99)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy's Curse
The Mummy's Ghost
The Mummy's Hand
The Mummy's Tomb
My Blueberry Nights
A Nashville Christmas Carol
National Lampoon's Animal House
Night Monster
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
North to Home
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Pain and Glory
Paul
The People Under the Stairs
Perfect Harmony (2022)
Phantom of the Opera ('43)
Phantom of the Opera ('62)
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
Pretty Persuasion
Prince of Darkness
Quinceañera
Raise a Glass to Love
The Raven ('35)
Robin Hood
The Rundown
The Santa Stakeout
Savages
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)
School of Rock
The Scorpion King
The Serpent and The Rainbow
Shaun the Sheep
Shaun the Sheep (2015)
Shaun of the Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Skyscraper
Slither
Snitch (2013)
Son of Frankenstein
Spare Parts
Split
The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Sugar Plum Twist
Tales From the Hood
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
United 93
Us
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf of London
Wild Card
World Trade Center
The World's End
Sept. 2
NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 13
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)
Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)
Drive My Car (2021)
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)
Sept. 3
NETFLIX
Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIA
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PRIME VIDEO
Snack Shack
The American Society of Magical Negroes
HULU
English Teacher: Series Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
Ready Player One
Sept. 4
NETFLIX
Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)
LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
APPLE TV+
Slow Horses Season 4
HULU
Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 5
NETFLIX
Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Perfect Couple -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Coming From America (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 6
PRIME VIDEO
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Dragonkeeper (2022)
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Ravens vs. Chiefs – NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)
Sept. 6
NETFLIX
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Ridge -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)
Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
PRIME VIDEO
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Cash Out
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
NFL Exclusive – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)
Sept. 7
NETFLIX
Edge of Tomorrow
MAX
Family Empire: Houston (OWN)
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)
PEACOCK
Redeeming Love
Sept. 8
MAX
Triple 9 (2016)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)
DISNEY+
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere
PEACOCK
Rams vs. Lions – SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)
2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)
His & Hers
Sept. 9
NETFLIX
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)
HULU
Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
Beyond: Messages from 9/11
Clean This House: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
9/11: The Legacy
9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
Sept. 10
NETFLIX
Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
The Money Game
HULU
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
PEACOCK
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale (NBC)
CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption
Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
Sept. 11
NETFLIX
Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
PRIME VIDEO
Colette (2018)
HULU
Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored (Bravo)
Sept. 12
NETFLIX
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 7
PRIME VIDEO
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
HULU
Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
PEACOCK
Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale (Bravo)
2:22
Sept. 13
NETFLIX
Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM
Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM
Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Civil War (A24)
In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
DISNEY+
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
The Grand Tour: One for the Road
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Boy Kills World
PEACOCK
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
Freakonomics
Sept. 14
MAX
Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)
Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost (1999)
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)
PRIME VIDEO
Elementary S1-7
Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads
HULU
Catfish: Complete Season 9A
PEACOCK
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening
Sept. 15
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Heels: Seasons 1-2
Intervention: Season 23
MAX
Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)
PRIME VIDEO
Everybody Wants Some!!
HULU
Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Favourite (2018)
PEACOCK
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
FBI: International, Season 3 (CBS)
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 (CBS)
The Heiress and the Handyman
Loving Pablo
Lowriders
Zoot Suit
Sept. 16
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Entourage
MAX
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)
Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)
Truck U
HULU
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sept. 17
NETFLIX
Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
MAX
Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)
Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
HULU
Child Star: Documentary Premiere
Handling the Undead
PEACOCK
World's Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Sept. 18
NETFLIX
Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Graveyard Carz
DISNEY+
Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)
How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)
Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
HULU
American Sports Story: Series Premiere
Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
High Potential: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored (Bravo)
Sept. 19
NETFLIX
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES
Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Penguin (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 8
PRIME VIDEO
Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
HULU
The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
PEACOCK
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)
Sept. 20
NETFLIX
His Three Daughters -- NETFLIX FILM
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
I Saw The TV Glow (A24)
Prisoners (2013)
APPLE TV+
La Maison
Wolfs
PRIME VIDEO
Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
The Absence of Eden
PEACOCK
Cashback
Centurion
Food Inc.
Goon
Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
Sept. 21
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2
HULU
Come Out Fighting
Sept. 22
MAX
Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Falling Together
Sept. 23
MAX
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
PRIME VIDEO
What If (2014)
HULU
Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere
Sept. 24
NETFLIX
Penelope: Season 1
MAX
Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
PRIME VIDEO
Evolution of the Black Quarterback
HULU
Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale (Bravo Digital)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 25
MAX
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2
DISNEY+
FLY
Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
DISNEY+ Jr.'s Ariel – New Episodes
APPLE TV+
Midnight Family
HULU
The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
FLY
Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale (NBC)
Sept. 26
NETFLIX
A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nobody Wants This -- NETFLIX SERIES
PRIME VIDEO
Paddington 2
Thursday Night Football (2024)
HULU
The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7
PEACOCK
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere (NBC)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
People's Choice Country Awards 2024 (NBC)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
Sept. 27
NETFLIX
Lisabi: The Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM
Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM
We Were Kings -- NETFLIX SERIES
Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes
PRIME VIDEO
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
She Taught Love: Film Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
Hell's Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
What You Wish For
Sept. 28
MAX
Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024
HULU
Asphalt City
Social Studies: Series Premiere
Sept. 29
MAX
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)
Uzumaki (Adult Swim)
PRIME VIDEO
Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads
HULU
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 11
PEACOCK
The Real West
Sept. 30
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6
PRIME VIDEO
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Available on Freevee for free with ads
HULU
Bob's Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
Babes (2024)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials
Poltergeist (2015)
PEACOCK
The Proud Rebel
