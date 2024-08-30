Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in September 2024

Fall is just weeks away, meaning it's almost time to settle into cozy weather with some binge-worthy content. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, all the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+,, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV – are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall with long lists of new TV series, movies, and originals arriving in their libraries in September 2024. September at Netflix is full of exciting returns, with The Circle Season 7 and Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 set to premiere alongside the debut of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Max, meanwhile will premiere The Batman spinoff/sequel The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, next month. Over at Hulu, September will be all about the return of network TV, with everything from Bob's Burgers to Grey's Anatomy, The Simpsons, and more returning with new seasons, while Dancing With the Stars Season 33 will kick off on ABC and Disney+. Disney's streaming service will also drop one of the most anticipated titles of the month with the two-episode premiere of Marvel Television's Agatha All Along. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in September 2024.

Sept. 1 NETFLIX

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3 MAX

21 & OVER (2013)

Addicted (2014)

Anaconda (1997)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!

Climax (2019)

Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11

Criminal (2016)

Disobedience (2018)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

High-Rise (2016)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Knight and Day (2010)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)

Need for Speed (2014)

Paranoia (2013)

Pulse (2005)

Role Models (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Sunset Song (2016)

Tell (2014)

Tiny Furniture (2010)

To Have and Have Not (1944)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Sleep (1946)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Boss (2016)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Martian (2015)

The Shining (1980)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The Wrecking Crew! (2015)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Troll Hunter (2011)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Viva (2016)

Whose Streets? (2017)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) PRIME VIDEO

21 Grams

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein

Angela's Ashes

Army of Darkness

Basic Instinct

Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brides of Dracula

Bubba Ho-Tep

Cape Fear

CB4

Chasing Amy

Child's Play (2019)

Constantine

Continental Divide

Coogan's Bluff

Crimson Peak

Cyborg

Devil

Disturbing Behavior

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell

Dredd

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Election

For Love of the Game

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Forces of Nature

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Gambit

Ghost Story

Hotel Artemis

I Am Durán

In The Heights

In the Name of the Father

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jonah Hex

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lifeforce

Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Meet Joe Black

Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Nerve

Night Creatures

Nocturnal Animals

Overboard

Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Saturday Night Fever

Sinister 2

Son of Dracula

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Steel

Stigmata

Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Swingers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski

The Black Dahlia

The Cold Light of Day

The Core

The Doors

The Egg And I

The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The General's Daughter

The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Usual Suspects

The Vampire Lovers

The Wolf Man (1941)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Tyler Perry's Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads

V for Vendetta

Where the Buffalo Roam

Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010) HULU

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana the Movie

High School Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Independence Day

Jennifer's Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8

Superbad

Us (2019) PEACOCK

Bones, Seasons 1-12

Martin, Seasons 1-5

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night (2007)

Aftermath

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: Inn Love

All of My Heart: The Wedding

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Me

Americano

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Anger Management

Blue Bayou

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman ('92)

The Card Counter

Ca$h

Cesar Chavez

Child's Play (1988)

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death

Colombiana

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dawn of the Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil's Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula ('79)

Dracula's Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Exposed

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The Forever Purge

The Forger

Forrest Gump

Frankenstein ('31)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

Goal! The Dream Begins

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Grudge (2004)

Hacksaw Ridge

Halloween ('18)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gillmore

Head Over Heels (2024)

Her Smell

Holiday Hearts

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Holly & Ivy

Honey ('03)

Hot Fuzz

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man's Revenge

The Invisible Woman ('40)

It Came From Outer Space

Kiss at Pine Lake

La Bamba

Land of the Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Little Rascals

Love Under the Rainbow

Mama

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mercy

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Ms. Matched

The Mummy ('17)

The Mummy ('99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy's Curse

The Mummy's Ghost

The Mummy's Hand

The Mummy's Tomb

My Blueberry Nights

A Nashville Christmas Carol

National Lampoon's Animal House

Night Monster

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

North to Home

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Pain and Glory

Paul

The People Under the Stairs

Perfect Harmony (2022)

Phantom of the Opera ('43)

Phantom of the Opera ('62)

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead

Pretty Persuasion

Prince of Darkness

Quinceañera

Raise a Glass to Love

The Raven ('35)

Robin Hood

The Rundown

The Santa Stakeout

Savages

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)

School of Rock

The Scorpion King

The Serpent and The Rainbow

Shaun the Sheep

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shaun of the Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Skyscraper

Slither

Snitch (2013)

Son of Frankenstein

Spare Parts

Split

The Strange Case of Doctor Rx

Studio 666

Sugar Plum Twist

Tales From the Hood

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

United 93

Us

Videodrome

Village of the Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf of London

Wild Card

World Trade Center

The World's End

Sept. 2 NETFLIX

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4 MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)

Drive My Car (2021)

Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)

Sept. 3 NETFLIX

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIA

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PRIME VIDEO

Snack Shack

The American Society of Magical Negroes HULU

English Teacher: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25

Ready Player One

Sept. 4 NETFLIX

Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024

Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV) DISNEY+

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming APPLE TV+

Slow Horses Season 4 HULU

Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

Sept. 5 NETFLIX

Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Couple -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Coming From America (Max Original) DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 6 PRIME VIDEO

WNBA on Prime Video (2024) HULU

Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Dragonkeeper (2022) PEACOCK

Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Ravens vs. Chiefs – NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)

Sept. 6 NETFLIX

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Ridge -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)

Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network) PRIME VIDEO

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) HULU

Cash Out

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

NFL Exclusive – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)

Sept. 7 NETFLIX

Edge of Tomorrow MAX

Family Empire: Houston (OWN)

WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original) DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes) PEACOCK

Redeeming Love

Sept. 8 MAX

Triple 9 (2016)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN) DISNEY+

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere PEACOCK

Rams vs. Lions – SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)

2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)

His & Hers

Sept. 9 NETFLIX

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Bellator: Fight Week London

Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID) HULU

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere

Beyond: Messages from 9/11

Clean This House: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4

Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11

9/11: The Legacy

9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

Sept. 10 NETFLIX

Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1 PRIME VIDEO

The Money Game HULU

The Disappearance of Shere Hite PEACOCK

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale (NBC)

CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption

Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)

Sept. 11 NETFLIX

Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Primos (S1, 9 episodes) PRIME VIDEO

Colette (2018) HULU

Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed) PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored (Bravo)

Sept. 12 NETFLIX

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 7 PRIME VIDEO

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024) HULU

Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 PEACOCK

Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale (Bravo)

2:22

Sept. 13 NETFLIX

Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM

Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM

Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Civil War (A24)

In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network) DISNEY+

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming PRIME VIDEO

The Grand Tour: One for the Road

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) HULU

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere

In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere

The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Boy Kills World PEACOCK

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Freakonomics

Sept. 14 MAX

Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

Baby Looney Tunes

Jonny Quest

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

The New Scooby-Doo Movies

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The Tom & Jerry Show

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)

Tom & Jerry Tales

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017) PRIME VIDEO

Elementary S1-7

Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads HULU

Catfish: Complete Season 9A PEACOCK

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening

Sept. 15 NETFLIX

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23 MAX

Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN) PRIME VIDEO

Everybody Wants Some!! HULU

Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Favourite (2018) PEACOCK

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Cheech and Chong's Next Movie

FBI: International, Season 3 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 (CBS)

The Heiress and the Handyman

Loving Pablo

Lowriders

Zoot Suit

Sept. 16 NETFLIX

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Entourage MAX

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)

Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)

Truck U HULU

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Sept. 17 NETFLIX

Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT MAX

Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 2 (ID) DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) HULU

Child Star: Documentary Premiere

Handling the Undead PEACOCK

World's Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Sept. 18 NETFLIX

Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

Graveyard Carz DISNEY+

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT HULU

American Sports Story: Series Premiere

Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere

High Potential: Series Premiere PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored (Bravo)

Sept. 19 NETFLIX

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Penguin (HBO Original) DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 8 PRIME VIDEO

Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024) HULU

The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere

UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent PEACOCK

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

Sept. 20 NETFLIX

His Three Daughters -- NETFLIX FILM

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

I Saw The TV Glow (A24)

Prisoners (2013) APPLE TV+

La Maison

Wolfs PRIME VIDEO

Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) HULU

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries

The Absence of Eden PEACOCK

Cashback

Centurion

Food Inc.

Goon

Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle

Sept. 21 MAX

Batwheels, Season 2 HULU

Come Out Fighting

Sept. 22 MAX

Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network) PEACOCK

Falling Together

Sept. 23 MAX

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet) PRIME VIDEO

What If (2014) HULU

Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere

Sept. 24 NETFLIX

Penelope: Season 1 MAX

Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV) DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) PRIME VIDEO

Evolution of the Black Quarterback HULU

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5 PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale (Bravo Digital)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere (NBC)

Sept. 25 MAX

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2 DISNEY+

FLY

Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

DISNEY+ Jr.'s Ariel – New Episodes APPLE TV+

Midnight Family HULU

The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

FLY

Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere PEACOCK

America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale (NBC)

Sept. 26 NETFLIX

A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nobody Wants This -- NETFLIX SERIES PRIME VIDEO

Paddington 2

Thursday Night Football (2024) HULU

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere

Grotesquerie: Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7 PEACOCK

Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere (NBC)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

People's Choice Country Awards 2024 (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

Sept. 27 NETFLIX

Lisabi: The Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM

Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM

We Were Kings -- NETFLIX SERIES

Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes PRIME VIDEO

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) HULU

She Taught Love: Film Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere

Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere

Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere

Hell's Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere

What You Wish For

Sept. 28 MAX

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024 HULU

Asphalt City

Social Studies: Series Premiere

Sept. 29 MAX

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)

Uzumaki (Adult Swim) PRIME VIDEO

Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads HULU

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 11 PEACOCK

The Real West