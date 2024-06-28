Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in July 2024
Sharkfest and Shark Week splash onto streaming platforms in July alongside titles like 'Elite' Season 8 and Futurama' Seaosn 12.
The summer TV lag may be on the horizon, but as cable networks wrap up their series for the season, all the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock- are preparing to make a splash with their upcoming slate of content. As June winds to a close, the streamers have released their lists of TV shows, films, and original set to arrive in July 2024, promising hundreds of hours of summer entertainment.
July will be the season of the sharks. As people start to seek the waves to cool down amid the rising summer temperatures, some of the biggest streamers will be making a splash with fin-tastic content. Along with titles like Futurama Season 12, the premiere of Bluey Minisodes, and Descendants: The Rise of Red, Disney-backed streamers Hulu and Disney+ will grow their content catalogues with National Geographic's Sharkfest 2024. Max, meanwhile, will stir the waters with Shark Week, the annual Discovery event that will run every day from July 7 to July 13. For those looking for less toothy titles, Netflix's content catalog is set to grow with additions like Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, Elite Season 8, Suits Season 9, and all six seasons of Lost.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in July 2024.
July 1
NETFLIX
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
MAX
!Three Amigos! (1986)
17 Again (2009)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
America's Best Towns to Visit
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Babe (1995)
Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)
Beowulf (2007)
Blended (2014)
Black Adam (2022)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Butterfield 8 (1960)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Chinatown (1974)
Cleopatra (1963)
The Company You Keep (2013)
The Craft (1996)
Cyrus (2010)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Express (2008)
The Eyes of My Mother (2016)
Firestarter (1984)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frank (2014)
Garden State (2004)
Gattaca (1997)
Giant (1956)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
The Glass Castle (2017)
Gods of Egypt (2016)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Grand Piano (2014)
Inside Job (2010)
Lady Bird (2017)
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)
The Meg (2018)
Melancholia (2011)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
National Velvet (1944)
Network (1976)
Out of the Furnace (2013)
Panic Room (2002)
Parenthood (1989)
Please Stand By (2018)
Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)
Raging Bull (1980)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
The Rider (2018)
Saw (2004)
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)
Saw II (2005)
Saw III (2006)
Saw IV (2007)
Saw V (2008)
Saw VI (2009)
Signs (2002)
Single White Female (1992)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
To Sir, with Love (1967)
To the Wonder (2012)
Twister (1996)
Unbreakable (2000)
West Side Story (1961)
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
Woodshock (2017)
DISNEY+
SHARKFEST
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
Baby Sharks in the City
Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Shark vs. Ross Edgley
Sharks Gone Viral
Supersized Sharks
PRIME VIDEO
JAG S1-10 (1995)
The Chosen S4 (2024)
The Way West (1995)
Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3 (2020)
13 Going On 30 (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)
A Separation (2011)
Absence of Malice (1981)
American Outlaws (2001)
Amistad (1997)
Animal House (1978)
Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bananas (1971)
Billy Madison (1995)
Blue Chips (1994)
Blue Crush (2002)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bottle Rocket (1996)
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Center Stage: On Pointe (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Charlie Bartlett (2008)
Chato's Land (1972)
Code Of Silence (1985)
Collide (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Colors (1988)
Cruel Intentions (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Death at a Funeral (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Death Rides A Horse (1969)
Death Warrant (1990)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Easy Rider (1969)
El Dorado (1967)
Event Horizon (1997)
Five Easy Pieces (1970)
For a Few Dollars More (1967)
From Here To Eternity (1953)
Fury (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Gladiator (2000)
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hang 'Em High (1968)
Hannibal (2001)
Hard Target (1993)
Harsh Times (2006)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Jagged Edge (1985)
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Justin Bieber's Believe (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love & Mercy (2015)
Masquerade (1988)
Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mermaids (1990)
Missing Link (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)
Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)
My Left Foot (1990)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Non-Stop (2014)
Original Sin (2001)
Picture This (2008)
Pompeii (2014)
Postcards From The Edge (1990)
Private Parts (1997)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Sahara (2005)
Savages (2012)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)
Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)
Seventh Son (2015)
Shane (1953)
Skyscraper (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Split (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Spy Game (2001)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)
Star Trek VIII: First Contact(1996)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)
Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Taxi Driver (1976)
Ted (2012)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
The Age of Innocence (1993)
The Armstrong Lie (2013)
The Awful Truth (1937)
The Babysitter(995)
The Black Stallion (1971)
The Black Stallion Returns (1983)
The Bone Collector(1999)
The Bridge At Remagen(1969)
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
The Caine Mutiny (1954)
The Comedian (2017)
The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
The First Wives Club (1996)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)
The Guns of Navarone (1961)
The High Note (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The King of Staten Island (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Love Letter (2013)
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
The Other Guys (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Remains Of The Day (1993)
The Running Man (1981)
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)
The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
The Turning (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
They Might Be Giants(1971)
Timeline (2003)
Trainspotting (1996)
Unforgiven (1992)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wanderlust (2012)
Wayne's World (1992)
Witness (1985)
Young Adult (2011)
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
HULU
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
2012 (2009)
Alien: Covenant (2017)
Aliens (1986)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Aniara (2018)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Big Wedding (2013)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Cry Macho (2021)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Funny People (2009)
Garden State (2004)
Get Out (2017)
The Guilty (2018)
Hail Satan? (2019)
Just Go With It (2011)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Margaret. (2011)
The Monuments Men (2014)
Mortal Engines (2018)
The Namesake (2007)
Predators (2010)
The Predator (2018)
Rough Night (2017)
The Salt Of The Earth (2015)
Sex Tape (2014)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
Source Code (2011)
Step Brothers (2008)
Super Troopers (2002)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Tangerine (2015)
Tragedy Girls (2017)
Wrath Of The Titans (2012)
PEACOCK
The Chosen: Season 4
"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" 15th Anniversary Special
2 Guns
All Saints Christmas
American Pie
American Pie 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Annihilation
Arsenal
Bangkok Dangerous
Best of The Best
Between Worlds
The Big Lebowski
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
A Biltmore Christmas
Black Girls
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Bridesmaids ('11)
Broadcasting Christmas
The Bronze
Bruce Almighty
Campfire Christmas
Catch a Christmas Star
Chasing Niagara
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas Heart
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck
Those Halls
Christmas in Conway
The Christmas Parade
Christmas Sail
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas With a Kiss
Christmas With Tucker
Collateral
Contraband
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
A Dog Named Christmas
Drift
Drive Angry 3D*
Enchanted Christmas
Fallen Angel
The Fifth Element
Fir Crazy
Fisherman's Friends
Foxcatcher
Friends & Family Christmas
Game Time
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Gospel According to André
Hell or High Water
Her Pen Pal
Hitched For the Holidays
Holiday Heritage
A Holiday in Harlem
The Holiday Stocking
Ice Sculpture Christmas
The Independent
It's Complicated
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Joe
Joyeux Noel
Kick-Ass
Knowing
Let It Snow
Letters To Juliet
Letters to Santa
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Love Locks
Lucky Christmas
Madagascar
A Majestic Christmas
Men In Black (1997)
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
The Miracle Season
Monsters V. Aliens
My Christmas Guide
Mystic Christmas
Nadia
Naughty or Nice
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*
Nobody
Northpole
November Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas
Office Space
One Christmas Eve
One Summer
Our Christmas Mural
A Paris Proposal
Paris, Wine & Romance
The Perfect Storm
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3DD
Pitch Perfect
Profile
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
The Purge: Anarchy
Purple Rain
Repentance
Road to Perdition
The Rock
A Rose For Christmas
Scarface ('83)
A Season for Miracles
The Secret of Roan Inish
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
Silver Bells
Soul Surfer
Sound of Christmas
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Summer Villa
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Titanic
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Under The Christmas Sky
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*
Wet Hot American Summer
Where Are You, Christmas?
Who's Your Caddy?
Window Wonderland
July 2
NETFLIX
SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
PRIME VIDEO
Evil Dead Rise (2023)
The Beekeeper (2024)
HULU
The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes (2022)
PEACOCK
El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
I Am Andrew Tate
Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)
July 3
NETFLIX
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)
DISNEY+
Bluey Minisodes – First 7 Minisodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
After The First 48: Season 8B
Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Kennedy: Complete Season 1
Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
PEACOCK
Chick Fight
Two Loves and a Bear
July 4
NETFLIX
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
PRIME VIDEO
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Space Cadet (2024)
HULU
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5
NETFLIX
Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
MAX
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)
King of Zanzibar (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Temptation Island Mexico (2024)
HULU
20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
Cellphone (2024)
The Monk and the Gun (2023)
Muzzle
PEACOCK
Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Inside
The Wrong Stepmother
July 6
PEACOCK
WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)
July 7
NETFLIX
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie
MAX
Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)
Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)
Makozilla (Discovery)
Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)
HULU
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019)
PEACOCK
Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
July 8
NETFLIX
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
MAX
BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)
Big Shark Energy (Discovery)
Bodies in the Water (ID)
Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
HULU
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
July 9
NETFLIX
The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)
Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)
Deadliest Bite (Discovery)
Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)
Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
PRIME VIDEO
Sam Morril: You've Changed (2024)
HULU
The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
PEACOCK
Banana: Season 1
Prey: Seasons 1-2
Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)
July 10
NETFLIX
Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)
Great White North (Discovery)
Quad Gods (HBO Original)
APPLE TV+
Sunny
PRIME VIDEO
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11
NETFLIX
Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)
Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)
Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)
MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)
Monster of Oz (Discovery)
Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black (2024)
HULU
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
The Animal Kingdom (2023)
Tyrel (2018)
PEACOCK
The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
July 12
NETFLIX
Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES
Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Shark Attack Island (Discovery)
Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)
The Real Sharkano (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants: The Rise of Red – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Fly Me to the Moon
PRIME VIDEO
Every Family (2024)
HULU
Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 2
Fast Charlie (2023)
Fern Brady: Power & Chaos (2021)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1) (2023)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2) (2023)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3) (2023)
Mark Normand: Out To Lunch (2020)
Scrambled
PEACOCK
Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
July 13
MAX
Faye (HBO Original)
Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)
Sharktopia (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
July 14
MAX
Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Rescuing Christmas
July 15
NETFLIX
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)
DISNEY+
Angels in the Outfield
HULU
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 16
NETFLIX
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)
Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 8 at 6pm PT
PEACOCK
Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)
Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)
July 17
NETFLIX
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
America's Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)
Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
HULU
Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18
NETFLIX
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)
The Commandant's Shadow
PRIME VIDEO
My Spy The Eternal City (2024)
HULU
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
Girl in the Video
I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
The Quake (2018)
PEACOCK
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
July 19
NETFLIX
Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM
Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Love Lies Bleeding (A24)
APPLE TV+
Lady in the Lake
PRIME VIDEO
Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (2024)
HULU
Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere
Lucky 13: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
The American (2023)
Bring Him to Me
Cult Killer (2024)
PEACOCK
A Thousand and One
Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)
July 21
NETFLIX
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)
DISNEY+
NFL Flag Football Championship
Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)
Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)
A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22
MAX
Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)
PEACOCK
Hoof Dreams
July 23
NETFLIX
All American: Season 6
MAX
Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)
Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)
PRIME VIDEO
Bob Marley: One Love (2024)
Irresistible (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
HULU
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
Femme (2023)
PEACOCK
Ondine
Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
July 24
NETFLIX
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)
APPLE TV+
Time Bandits
PRIME VIDEO
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
PEACOCK
The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)
Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
July 25
NETFLIX
The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)
Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)
PRIME VIDEO
Troppo S2 (2024)
Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (2024)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023)
HULU
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Lousy Carter (2023)
PEACOCK
Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)
July 26
NETFLIX
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 8 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
House of Ga'a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Knox Goes Away (2024)
Walker, Season 4 (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Playground: Complete Season 1
Ben Roy: Hyena (2023)
Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife (2022)
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (2021)
Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts (2023)
The Origin of Evil
Sleeping Dogs (2024)
Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker (2020)
PEACOCK
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 27
NETFLIX
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
PEACOCK
Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 28
PEACOCK
An Ice Palace Romance
Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 29
HULU
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
PEACOCK
Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)
July 30
MAX
Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)
PRIME VIDEO
Five Feet Apart (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Lisa Frankenstein (2024)
Perfect Addiction (2023)
HULU
Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries
July 31
NETFLIX
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)
APPLE TV+
Women in Blue (Las Azules)
PEACOCK
Burning
La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Wailing
