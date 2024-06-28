Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in July 2024

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here , Hulu by clicking here , Prime Video here , and Peacock here . Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in July 2024.

July will be the season of the sharks. As people start to seek the waves to cool down amid the rising summer temperatures, some of the biggest streamers will be making a splash with fin-tastic content. Along with titles like Futurama Season 12, the premiere of Bluey Minisodes, and Descendants: The Rise of Red, Disney-backed streamers Hulu and Disney+ will grow their content catalogues with National Geographic's Sharkfest 2024. Max, meanwhile, will stir the waters with Shark Week, the annual Discovery event that will run every day from July 7 to July 13. For those looking for less toothy titles, Netflix's content catalog is set to grow with additions like Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, Elite Season 8, Suits Season 9, and all six seasons of Lost.

The summer TV lag may be on the horizon, but as cable networks wrap up their series for the season, all the major streaming services – Netflix , Max, Disney+ , Apple TV+ , Amazon, Hulu and Peacock - are preparing to make a splash with their upcoming slate of content. As June winds to a close, the streamers have released their lists of TV shows, films, and original set to arrive in July 2024, promising hundreds of hours of summer entertainment.

July 1

NETFLIX

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

MAX

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America's Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

DISNEY+

SHARKFEST

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

PRIME VIDEO

JAG S1-10 (1995)

The Chosen S4 (2024)

The Way West (1995)

Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3 (2020)

13 Going On 30 (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)

A Separation (2011)

Absence of Malice (1981)

American Outlaws (2001)

Amistad (1997)

Animal House (1978)

Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bananas (1971)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Chato's Land (1972)

Code Of Silence (1985)

Collide (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Colors (1988)

Cruel Intentions (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Death at a Funeral (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Easy Rider (1969)

El Dorado (1967)

Event Horizon (1997)

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

From Here To Eternity (1953)

Fury (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Gladiator (2000)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hang 'Em High (1968)

Hannibal (2001)

Hard Target (1993)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Jagged Edge (1985)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Justin Bieber's Believe (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love & Mercy (2015)

Masquerade (1988)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mermaids (1990)

Missing Link (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)

My Left Foot (1990)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Non-Stop (2014)

Original Sin (2001)

Picture This (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Savages (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)

Seventh Son (2015)

Shane (1953)

Skyscraper (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Split (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Spy Game (2001)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact(1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Ted (2012)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Awful Truth (1937)

The Babysitter(995)

The Black Stallion (1971)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

The Bone Collector(1999)

The Bridge At Remagen(1969)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Caine Mutiny (1954)

The Comedian (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The High Note (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The King of Staten Island (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Other Guys (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Remains Of The Day (1993)

The Running Man (1981)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Turning (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

They Might Be Giants(1971)

Timeline (2003)

Trainspotting (1996)

Unforgiven (1992)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wanderlust (2012)

Wayne's World (1992)

Witness (1985)

Young Adult (2011)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

HULU

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere

Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere

Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere

Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere

Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere

Blippi Anniversary Compilations

Blippi NASA Episodes

Blippi Wonderful World Tour

Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

2012 (2009)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Aliens (1986)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Aniara (2018)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Cry Macho (2021)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Funny People (2009)

Garden State (2004)

Get Out (2017)

The Guilty (2018)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Just Go With It (2011)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Margaret. (2011)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mortal Engines (2018)

The Namesake (2007)

Predators (2010)

The Predator (2018)

Rough Night (2017)

The Salt Of The Earth (2015)

Sex Tape (2014)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Source Code (2011)

Step Brothers (2008)

Super Troopers (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tangerine (2015)

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Wrath Of The Titans (2012)

PEACOCK

The Chosen: Season 4

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" 15th Anniversary Special

2 Guns

All Saints Christmas

American Pie

American Pie 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels and Ornaments

Annihilation

Arsenal

Bangkok Dangerous

Best of The Best

Between Worlds

The Big Lebowski

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

A Biltmore Christmas

Black Girls

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Bridesmaids ('11)

Broadcasting Christmas

The Bronze

Bruce Almighty

Campfire Christmas

Catch a Christmas Star

Chasing Niagara

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas Heart

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck

Those Halls

Christmas in Conway

The Christmas Parade

Christmas Sail

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas With a Kiss

Christmas With Tucker

Collateral

Contraband

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch

A Dog Named Christmas

Drift

Drive Angry 3D*

Enchanted Christmas

Fallen Angel

The Fifth Element

Fir Crazy

Fisherman's Friends

Foxcatcher

Friends & Family Christmas

Game Time

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Gospel According to André

Hell or High Water

Her Pen Pal

Hitched For the Holidays

Holiday Heritage

A Holiday in Harlem

The Holiday Stocking

Ice Sculpture Christmas

The Independent

It's Complicated

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Joe

Joyeux Noel

Kick-Ass

Knowing

Let It Snow

Letters To Juliet

Letters to Santa

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Love Locks

Lucky Christmas

Madagascar

A Majestic Christmas

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

The Miracle Season

Monsters V. Aliens

My Christmas Guide

Mystic Christmas

Nadia

Naughty or Nice

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*

Nobody

Northpole

November Christmas

A Nutcracker Christmas

Office Space

One Christmas Eve

One Summer

Our Christmas Mural

A Paris Proposal

Paris, Wine & Romance

The Perfect Storm

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3DD

Pitch Perfect

Profile

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

The Purge: Anarchy

Purple Rain

Repentance

Road to Perdition

The Rock

A Rose For Christmas

Scarface ('83)

A Season for Miracles

The Secret of Roan Inish

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Silver Bells

Soul Surfer

Sound of Christmas

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Summer Villa

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Titanic

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Under The Christmas Sky

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*

Wet Hot American Summer

Where Are You, Christmas?

Who's Your Caddy?

Window Wonderland