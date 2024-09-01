A Love Is Blind star has come out as queer. Stacy Snyder appeared in the fifth season of the Netflix reality dating series, and got engaged to Izzy Zapata in the pods. The two did make it to the alter, but she ultimately said no after Zapata said "I do" because of their "lack of time." The couple did give dating another try but eventually got into another argument, with Zapata telling cameras was "like she's always trying to find something wrong."

For Snyder, it seemed like she was still trying to find herself. She shared a video on Instagram of her at a bar, surrounded by the phrases, "she's got a boyfriend," "she's single again," and "she's irrelevant." When in reality, "She's happy," and happily dating a woman. Snyder wrote "Surprise!' in the video's caption alongside a rainbow, and she seems to be as happy and in love as ever.

Some fellow Love Is Blind stars took to the comments for support, with Season 5's Renee Poche sharing a series of pink heart emojis and a hand heart emoji. Season 6's Sarah Ann Bick also shared a heart with "I love this," while Zanab Jaffrey from Season 3 wanted all the tea, saying, "Girlllllll we need a catchup! Happy to see you happy," alongside a heart and a hashtag saying #lovelove. Laura Dadisman and Nancy Rodriguez also showed their support, along with hundreds of fans.

Stacy Snyder is the latest Love Is Blind star to share some happy news. Season 3's Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcomed their first baby earlier this month, while Season 4's Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski welcomed their first child in May. Giannina Gibelli and Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann also welcomed a child in April. Even though not everyone has been lucky enough to find their forever on Love Is Blind, it's clear that the pods really are just the first step to finding "the one," even if it may not be the exact path.

Snyder hasn't released too many details on her girlfriend, but it's clear as far as the eye can see that she is happy and that's all that matters. Now that she has also come out in public, that must also make things a little easier for her and her relationship.