'Love is Blind' Fans Melt Down After Netflix Crashes During Live Reunion

Love Is Blind's live reunion, set to air on Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, has yet to go live. The reasons behind the delay were not immediately clear, and Netflix has not commented on the matter. Netflix is just launching its second live event special on the live event platform, following Chris Rock's stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which premiered on the platform on March 4th. However, the special marking the end of the hugely popular reality series' fourth season is only Netflix's second foray into live events.

A message appeared on Netflix after the live show was unable to load. The error message read, "Pardon the interruption. We're having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again." In response to the issue, Netflix tweeted, "Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!" As a result of the delays, a variety of memes have developed. Read on to see how Love Is Blind fans have responded to the delays.