'Love is Blind' Fans Melt Down After Netflix Crashes During Live Reunion
Love Is Blind's live reunion, set to air on Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, has yet to go live. The reasons behind the delay were not immediately clear, and Netflix has not commented on the matter. Netflix is just launching its second live event special on the live event platform, following Chris Rock's stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which premiered on the platform on March 4th. However, the special marking the end of the hugely popular reality series' fourth season is only Netflix's second foray into live events.
A message appeared on Netflix after the live show was unable to load. The error message read, "Pardon the interruption. We're having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again." In response to the issue, Netflix tweeted, "Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!" As a result of the delays, a variety of memes have developed. Read on to see how Love Is Blind fans have responded to the delays.
Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!— Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023
Netflix execs
prevnext
Netflix execs when their first LIVE event isn’t loading on time #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv— T (@trinawatters) April 16, 2023
No one can access the reunion
prevnext
The cast of #LoveIsBlind fighting, stirring the pot, thinking we’re all watching, but no one can access the reunionApril 17, 2023
The love is blind cast sitting in silence
prevnext
the love is blind cast sitting in silence next to each other for the past 30 minutes as netflix is trying to get their shit together #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/qCEEnwH6zH— liv (@elvnhopp) April 17, 2023
What my IT guys always tell me to try first
prevnext
Did Netflix, maybe, try turning it off and back on? That is what my IT guys always tell me to try first when something isn't working. #LoveIsBlindLIVE— Tina_W (@TinaNoir) April 17, 2023
Not planned
prevnext
Did #Netflix really plan a live reunion, and then not plan for all of us to be on its platform at the same time? #LoveIsBlindLIVE— Breaking Narratives (@MoogsieB) April 17, 2023
Did Netflix crash
prevnext
did Netflix crash when I’m tryna tune in to Love is Blind live reunion????! pic.twitter.com/ZCyKU3H7gw— 𝒌𝒂𝒂𝒂𝒂𝒚 💋 (@KaylynChanel) April 17, 2023
They're mailing each of us a DVD
prevnext
did Netflix forget what decade it is and they're mailing each of us a DVD of the Love Is Blind reunion?— Caitlin Bitzegaio (@caitorade) April 17, 2023
New show called Love is Patient
prevnext
these two about to come up on the screen to tell us about their new show called Love is Patient #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/FuxsZxV2jU— T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023
Trying to watch the live reunion
prev
#LoveIsBlind fans trying to watch the live reunion pic.twitter.com/AawZhJww0T— Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) April 17, 2023