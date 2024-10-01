Why 'Dancing With the Stars' Isn't on Tonight

The ballroom will not be open this week on Dancing With the Stars. As previously reported, tonight's episode of DWTS will be pre-empted, meaning the series will not be airing. Instead, the vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance will be airing live across all major broadcast networks, disrupting several other primetime schedules.

While DWTS will not be airing tonight, the show will be back in full force next week following last week's double elimination. The series is set to air on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8. Monday's episode will be dedicated to the musical variety television show Soul Train. The following night will be Hair Metal Night, with votes calculated for both nights to determine who is safe and who is going home on Tuesday. It doesn't seem like there will be an elimination on Monday.

"Oscars® Night"

CHANDLER KINNEY, BRANDON ARMSTRONG - Disney/Eric McCandless)

The second episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 saw a double elimination, marking the first eliminations of the season. Controversial con artist Anna Delvey and first-time pro Ezra Sosa were sent home, as well as Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov. When Delvey was asked by co-host Julianne Hough what she'd take away from the series, Delvey said "Nothing," which sent fans into a frenzy on Oscars Night. She's been making headlines since it was announced she'd be part of the cast and even more so once the season premiered, partly because of her bedazzled ankle monitor.

Still vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy, Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, and Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater.

Tonight will feel a bit different without Dancing With the Stars, but fans can always rewatch the first two episodes of Season 33 on Disney+ to prepare for back-to-back nights next week. The series will be back on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming the next day on Hulu. There is still a lot to look forward to this season, and it's still anyone's game.