Anna Delvey Floors 'DWTS' Fans When Asked What She'll Take From Experience

Dancing With the Stars doesn't seem to have had much of an impact on Anna Delvey.

After Delvey and her partner Ezra Sosa were sent packing alongside Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov in a double elimination on Tuesday's episode of the ABC competition show, the convicted con artist surprised DWTS co-host Julianne Hough when asked what she would take away from the experience. "Nothing," Delvey answered bluntly.

"There you have it, absolutely nothing," Hough responded, as Sosa, who made his debut as a DWTS pro this season, just shook his head and smiled at the response. Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro then joked, "You had fun, stop it."

(Photo: Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa on 'DWTS' Season 33. - Disney/Eric McCandless)

Delvey doubled down on her feelings about Dancing With the Stars to Good Morning America, saying that "getting eliminated" was her favorite part of being on the show. Sosa, who had been pointing to himself as an obvious answer to the question, jumped in, "That's not the right answer. Ask it again." Raising his hand more obviously the second time through the question, Delvey agreed that her partner was her favorite part of the experience, causing him to cheer, "There we go!"

Delvey added more seriously that she was "very sad, obviously" to have exited the show so early. Asked if she thought she had been given a second chance to make an impression on the public, she responded, "That's been wasted? Yeah, of course."

Sosa gushed over his partner having "pushed herself a lot more than she would've expected" on the show, noting, "Granted, we were sent home a little bit earlier than as expected, I do think even tonight seeing Anna open up in her dance and seeing her smile and seeing how elegant she was on the floor is a great way to kind of redeem herself, even if it was cut short."

Delvey and Sosa performed a quickstep to KT Tunstall's "Suddenly I See" on Oscar Night as a tribute to The Devil Wears Prada. Their performance earned them a 17/30 from the judges, who wanted to see Delvey let loose more on the dance floor. At the end of the night, when her score was combined with America's vote, it was Delvey and Spelling who were sent packing.

Delvey's casting on Season 33 was a controversial one. She was arrested in 2017 on multiple counts of grand larceny and misdemeanor theft, released from prison on parole in 2021 and later put on house arrest for overstaying her visa – a story that would inspire Netflix's Inventing Anna.

Sosa previously defended his teammate on TikTok after their first performance was met with criticism online. "I know what she did was really controversial and was not right, and I can never justify that for her and for anyone in her life," Sosa said. "It's really hard for me because this person that I truly am just falling in love with every day in rehearsal, isn't the person that everyone sees in the media. No one deserves the amount of hate that she's getting right now. She deserves a second chance."

Next week's vice presidential debate will replace Dancing With the Stars on ABC. The competition series will return the week after that for back-to-back episodes on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.