'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Two Major Contestants

Dancing With the Stars sent not one, but two celebrities packing during the Tuesday, Sept. 24, episode, ending their dreams of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy on Oscars Night.

Ahead of the double-elimination, celebrity contestants and their pro partners danced their hearts out to songs from Oscar-nominated films, with Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong coming in at the top of the leaderboard with a 24/30 for their stunning rumba (to "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish.

At the bottom of the leaderboard were Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart, who scored a 15/30 for their waltz to "The Godfather Waltz", Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater, who earned a 15/30 for their Paso Doble to "Ode to Joy" by Beethoven, and Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa, who were given a 17/30 for their quickstep to "Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall.

(Photo: Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa perform on Oscars Night. - Disney/Eric McCandless)

After all the scores and votes were tallied, Delvey was sent packing. The second elimination of the night was then shockingly handed down to Tori Spelling, who had scored a 19/30 for her rumba to "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman. Spelling seemed more moved to be sent home than Delvey, who told DWTS co-host Julianne Hough that she would take "nothing" away from her experience on the show.

The convicted con artist, who was arrested in 2017 on multiple counts of grand larceny and misdemeanor theft, was released from prison on parole in 2021 and later put on house arrest for overstaying her visa. Delvey's bedazzled ankle monitor became a part of her DWTS act, which rubbed many fans the wrong way.

(Photo: Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov perform on 'Dancing With the Stars'. - Disney/Eric McCandless)

Delvey's pro partner Sosa, previously defended his teammate on TikTok after their first performance was met with criticism online. "I know what she did was really controversial and was not right, and I can never justify that for her and for anyone in her life," Sosa said. "It's really hard for me because this person that I truly am just falling in love with every day in rehearsal, isn't the person that everyone sees in the media. No one deserves the amount of hate that she's getting right now. She deserves a second chance."

but two couples home in a double elimination. We can blame that on some scheduling logistics: Next week's vice presidential debate will replace Dancing on ABC's schedule; the competition series then returns for back-to-back episodes on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8.