Upcoming 'Dancing With the Stars' Episode Pushed Back

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Sept. 17 on ABC's fall 2024 schedule, but the network is already planning a brief break. Deadline reports that the dancing competition series will be preempted on Oct. 1 due to the vice presidential debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Senator J.D. Vance. While there will be no episode that night, ABC is pulling double-duty the following week.

There will be a two-night event on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, to account for the break. Fans should not get used to the two-night events, as it's likely just a one-time thing because of the preemption. However, if the episodes follow the usual format, that means fans could be seeing more than one couple going home, but at least there will be 24 hours for people to prepare themselves and vote like their lives depended on it.

DWTS is the latest series getting moved around due to the VP debate. The Season 2 premiere of The Irrational is being held off for the following week, as is Fox's long-awaited second season of Accused. Meanwhile, the second episode of the network's new crime series Murder in a Small Town will be airing an hour early on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET in place of Accused, immediately followed by the debate. As for CBS, premiere week doesn't start until the week of Oct. 13 with Tracker, so it will likely just be reruns being shuffled around.

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars' cast for Season 33 will be announced in full on Sept. 4 on Good Morning America. Some of the cast is slowly being revealed, however. On the celebrity side, fan-favorite Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik will be going from the pommel horse to the ballroom. Witney Carson is the first pro to be announced, officially returning to the series after being absent from Season 32. It's unknown if anymore announcements will be made before the official reveal, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming on Hulu the following day. There will be no episode on Oct. 1, but DWTS will be airing new episodes on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.