Amy Duggar Slams Critics of Her Sharing Husband’s Health Condition

Amy Duggar King is shutting down critics of how she decided to share news of husband Dillon King’s health struggles.

The Counting On alum, 38, revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Dillon had been diagnosed with a severe diaphragmatic rupture, “an extremely rare and dangerous condition” that caused vital organs “to shift into his chest cavity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amy explained that a nearly 4-inch tear in Dillon’s diaphragm caused his right kidney, appendix, colon, and small intestines to all become “displaced,” and that while Dillon is stable right now, his condition is “critical” with an “uncertain” recovery ahead.

After breaking the news publicly, Amy took to her Instagram Story to shut down commenters who claim she made money off of her husband’s health issues by speaking to the publication and linking to the story on her social media.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King arrive at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Hey, everyone. OK, so I am just seeing a lot of comments based on what I was telling about my husband,” Amy started a video shared Thursday. “People have got it so wrong.”

“It is so sad to me how people think that I could stoop so low and to think that if you click on the link to read what Dillon’s diagnosis is, that I get paid,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said. “‘Oh, there’s money involved.’ There is absolutely zero money involved.”

Amy continued that she shared the link on her social media just to simplify telling her “long story” to her followers. “People are just so programmed or groomed to think that everything has to do with money and that there’s always someone looking for a handout,” she said. “There is not anything like that involved.”

Amy Duggar King

Amy continued that she was “grateful” to be able to share Dillon’s story so publicly “because there’s a lot of people who read that that will that will pray for him, that will lift him up, that will encourage his heart, that will help us as a family, as far as just with encouraging words, that is all I’m asking from you guys.”

“Most of my followers, I think support me and they are genuine people, and that’s who I choose to be in every situation,” Amy said, adding, “There’s just a lot going on, so I’m just asking for prayers and nothing else.”