‘Vanderpump Rules’ Replacing Entire Cast for Season 12

Bravo has ordered another round of Vanderpump Rules with a whole new recipe. The network announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26 that the hit reality show will return for Season 12 featuring Lisa Vanderpump and a totally new cast of close-knit SUR-vers who are “as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.”

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Lisa Vanderpump said in a statement. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules.

Executive producer Alex Baskin added in another statement, “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and originally starred SUR staff members Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder. The show would grow to include cast members like Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright over its first 11 seasons, spawning its own spinoff, The Valley, earlier this year.

After a decade on the air, Vanderpump Rules became an international topic of conversation in March 2023 when it was revealed that Sandoval had been cheating on Madix with Kennedy’s ex-fiancée, Rachel Leviss. The series would go on to earn an Emmy nomination for its depiction of the scandal, but the cast was vocally divided about Madix’s decision not to film scenes with her ex in the aftermath.

Bravo announced after a contentious Season 11 finale that it would be taking an extended pause before filming Season 12, and the Vanderpump Rules cast appeared to be moving on with other opportunities amid whispers of contract disputes.

Madix became the host of Love Island USA and starred in a successful Chicago run on Broadway, while Sandoval filmed the upcoming third season of The Traitors and Shay and Kent both appeared in The Valley briefly. A day before the Season 12 casting news broke, Schwartz and Sandoval announced the closure of their bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

The 12th season of Vanderpump Rules is set to begin production next year, with the premiere date and cast to be announced at a later date.