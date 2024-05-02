'Vanderpump Rules': Rachel Leviss Seeing New Man After Scandoval

Rachel Leviss is moving on in the love department post-Scandoval. The former Vanderpump Rules star quit the show after a tense Season 10 uncovered her affair with her co-star, Tom Sandoval, who was then the longtime boyfriend of one of her closest friends, Ariana Madix. Levis has since sued both for revenge porn, alleging Bravo also helped to paint her as the villain in the ordeal, which led her to seek treatment in a wellness facility. But it seems she hasn't given up on love.

According to the reality starlet's publicist, she is dating businessman Matthew Dunn. "It's a little too soon to jump to any labels," her publicist, Juliette Harris, told Us Weekly in a statement.

Harris confirmed that Leviss, 29, met Dunn "a little over a month ago." They are defined as "friends just getting to know each other," the publicist added, noting they are just "hanging out." The former Bravo staple teased her new relationship on social media by sharing a video on an ATV with Dunn and two other friends. "More of this, please. 🫶🏼🌵✨," she captioned the Instagram clip on April 15, which showed Dunn driving while Leviss smiled in the passenger seat.

Dunn is a former sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, per his LinkedIn profile. He is currently the CEO of Dunn Investment Group.

Leviss has remained in the spotlight since Sandoval hit the note. She sued Sandoval and Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy in February 2024, a year after the affair was exposed.

In Leviss' initial lawsuit, which was obtained by PEOPLE at the time, her attorneys claimed that the events of Scandoval "captured the public's attention in a massive way" and went viral in a way that "caused mayhem in Leviss's life." She also claimed that she was a "victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man" who filmed sexually explicit videos "without her knowledge or consent," and that the recordings were "distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance." Madix has since countersued and asked the lawsuit be dismissed, denying she shared any images or videos and claims Leviss capitalized off the affair by speaking about it publicly.