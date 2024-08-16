Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Suing Her

Ariana Madix says learning her cheating ex, Tom Sandoval, had filed a lawsuit against her "was a really bad day." the revelation came during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Us Weekly broke the news in July that the Vanderpump Rules villain had filed a suit against Madix, accusing his ex of finding and sharing explicit videos of Rachel "Raquel" Leviss on his cell phone without his "authorization or permission." Sandoval withdrew the lawsuit quickly, claiming he had no idea that his then-attorney, Matt Geragos, was filing such a motion. He filed the lawsuit in response to Leviss' suit against him and Madix that accused them both of revenge porn, eavesdropping invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Sandoval claimed Madix "obtained access" to his phone and reviewed videos of Leviss. It's been reported the videos showed Leviss masturbating. Sandoval claimed Madix "made copies" of a video and distributed it to "Leviss and third parties" without his permission.

After the suit went public, Sandoval took to his Instagram Stories to allege it was a huge misunderstanding. "Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana," he wrote. "He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it."

Sandoval added, "The words 'New Lawsuit' or 'Suing' were not articulated to me. I should've done more of my due diligence on the matter." He's since removed the attorney from his legal team. Sandoval also insisted he is not, and has no plans on suing Madix.

Madix has flourished in the aftermath of the scandal. She's starred in the Broadway production of Chicago, competed on Dancing With the Stars, opened a sandwich shop, penned a book, and hosted Love Island USA.