Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Tease 'Very Strange' Upcoming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season

Get ready for a Vanderpump Rules season unlike any other. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay gave PopCulture.com the inside scoop on the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo show recently, calling filming in the aftermath of the Scandoval "very different" as their group recovered from Tom Sandoval cheating on longtime partner Ariana Madix with friend Rachel Leviss.

With such longstanding and "real" friendships at the core of Vanderpump Rules, Shay told PopCulture that putting out their "raw emotions" for viewers will make for a can't-miss season. "It'll be very different," Kent said, adding that while none of the cast members have seen any of the season back yet, "it was a very strange season." She explained, "We're usually very resilient. There's nothing that has ever really just made us crumble. And there finally was something that made everyone crumble. And it's very strange to attempt to put the pieces back together, especially when it's a dear friend who's also one of our girls. You want to rally behind her." Drawing parallels to their own experiences this season, Kent admitted, "It was the first time I felt very numb to everything."

Shay channeled some of her emotions surrounding Sandoval's betrayal into her song "Apples," which she released with The 27s in August not long after working with the musicians for a "screamo" version of her classic "Good as Gold." With such electric chemistry performing together, Shay told PopCulture The 27s offered to work on an original song with her – hilariously not realizing a possible source of inspiration for the lyrics.

"They're like, 'What do you want to write a song about?' And I was like, 'I don't know,'" she recalled. "Any songs I've written before weren't super personal or were already written and given to me. So they're like, 'Well, what's been going on in your life this year?' And I was like, 'Well, let me tell you a story about some friends who are no longer friends of mine.'" Kent chimed in, "My favorite part about this story is that they had no idea [about the Scandoval]."

Shay has three more songs she's working on with The 27s, as well as a Christmas track they produced with both her and Kent. "It's a really fun song we're going to put out in November," she revealed. "The bridge rap breakdown is all Bravo-related things that, if you know, you know."

