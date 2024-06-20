Lala Kent Reveals What Has Her 'Most Excited' Before Welcoming Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Lala Kent is eagerly awaiting the birth of her daughter and all the changes that being a mom of two will bring. The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, opened up to PopCulture.com 29 weeks into her pregnancy, revealing what she's "most excited" for this time around in addition to her tips for keeping cool while pregnant this summer.

The Bravo star, who has shared her journey to conceive a sibling for 3-year-old daughter Ocean via intrauterine insemination (IUI), told PopCulture that she's "starting to get a little bit tired" at this point in her pregnancy, but that it's "totally fine because I'm creating life." Having previously welcomed her firstborn in March 2021 with ex Randall Emmett, Kent said this pregnancy has been "very different" than her first. "With Ocean, we were in a pandemic," she explained. "With this baby we're here, living life."

Ahead of her Sept. 1 due date, Kent noted she's "most excited" to bring home her new daughter without dealing with all the anxiety that first-time motherhood entails. "I'm excited to not be nervous," she shared, joking, "I've done it before, so now when they say, 'You're free to go home with baby,' I'm not going to look at this baby and go, 'I'm expected to keep it alive? This should be interesting. Wish me luck.'"

The Give Them Lala podcast host continued, "I'm going to really be able to enjoy every single thing and not feel that elephant on my chest when maybe she cries a little longer than I am used to, because I know the drill now. So that's what I'm most excited for."

The reality personality is also "curious" to see how the "dynamic" is going to change in her house with two kids. "But I think excitement is just the biggest thing," she gushed. "Like seeing the new baby's nursery and things like that is when it really sinks in like, 'Oh, we're going to have two kids. And if you think you're tired now, you're going to be exhausted in a few months.' So I've really been leaning into getting my sleep, staying hydrated, [and] eating well."

With the hot summer months ahead, Kent has been relying on her Ninja Thirsti™ Sparkling & Still Drink System to keep her feeling hydrated and cool – even collaborating with the brand to create a mocktail-inspired Splash Botanicals line featuring the flavors Raspberry Rose, Watermelon Mint, and Pear Lavender.

Having been sober now for almost six years, Kent said she's developed a "very intense" and "healthy" relationship with sparkling water to give her the same sense of "comfort" she used to seek with alcoholic beverages. "When I think about my sparkling water, it's gotten me through the most difficult times [and] the most fun of times," the USA Today bestselling author explained. Brainstorming flavors for her Splash Botanicals line, Kent said she wanted to "create flavors that are going to make me feel like dewy skin or I'm on a boat or I'm at a spa" during the latter days of her pregnancy, "and I feel like baby likes it because once I start drinking any of the flavors I've created, she starts moving and kicking. So if she approves, then we're all good."