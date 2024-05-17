'The Valley' Renewed for Season 2 on Bravo

More drama is on the way for The Valley. Us Weekly reports that the Vanderpump Rules spinoff has been renewed for a second season. Premiering in March, the series follows "a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley, all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships, and feisty friendships." Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Daniel Booko, Nia Sanchez, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jesse Lally, and Michelle Saniei Lally star on The Valley.

Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute were previously on Vanderpump Rules and were controversial yet memorable, in a way, on the Bravo reality series. The renewal isn't so surprising, as people kept tuning in for some pretty heated drama. According to Deadline, The Valley's premiere was the network's most-watched series premiere in almost 10 years, with the debut episode raking in 2.8 million viewers after seven days of multi[platform viewing.

It also helped that a chunk of the audience streamed on Peacock, with 61% of the viewership in the 18-49 demo rating. Peacock also brought in over 50% of total seven-day viewership, making The Valley the top Bravo original series premiere in Peacock's history. News of the renewal comes just days before the Season 1 finale, which airs on May 21. As of now, more information on the second season has yet to be announced, but more information will likely be released in the coming months.

The Valley marks Vanderpump Rules' fourth overall series, following the original series, which is in the midst of airing Season 11, Vanderpump Rules After Show, which lasted one season from 2015-2016, and Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which also lasted one season in 2017. However, now that both Jax and Brittany are back, it's like they never left. Only now, they have the potential to stir up even more drama, and there is no predicting just what else will happen with them and the others.

The Valley Season 1 finale airs on Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. All episodes of The Valley are currently streaming on Peacock, along with all 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules and all episodes of short-lived series After Show and Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. Fans should go on a Vanderpump binge before The Valley Season 2 is here because it will keep them occupied for quite a long time.