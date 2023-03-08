Raquel Leviss Issues Statement on Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Raquel Leviss is finally speaking out about the "Scandoval" that has rocked the Bravo world. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Leviss issued an apology on Instagram for her role in the scandal. Her message comes days after it was reported that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend and co-star, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, their mutual friend, leading to the end of their nearly decade-long relationship.

Leviss began her statement by apologizing to Madix, writing, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana." She went on to write that she's "reflecting" on her choices and speaking with a counselor. The reality star wrote that she has "sought emotional validation" through romantic relationships and that it has "negatively" impacted those around her. Leviss added, "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

The Vanderpump Rules star then recounted what she's been through since this scandal broke. She wrote, "Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated." Leviss seemingly referenced the rumors that her co-star, Scheana Shay, assaulted her after she found out about the cheating scandal. On Tuesday night, it was reported that Leviss filed an order of protection against Shay, per Us Weekly.

Leviss ended her statement by writing that she has entered counseling to end her "unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health." She wrote that she does not expect to be forgiven at the moment and that she will be focusing on her mental health as she attempts to learn from her "mistakes." Leviss wasn't the only one who issued a public apology. Sandoval also took to social media to apologize for his role in this situation.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he wrote on Tuesday night. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly." Since the news of the "Scandoval" first broke on Friday, there have been numerous updates about this saga. Bravo later confirmed that all of the fallout will be captured for the current season of Vanderpump Rules.