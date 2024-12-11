‘The Voice’ Season 26 Just Crowned a Winner

The Voice Season 26 has crowned a winner! Team Bublé singer Sofronio Vasquez was named the season champion during the Tuesday, Dec. 10 finale of the NBC singing competition, marking the first win for coach Michael Bublé.

The crooner was also coach to runner-up Shye, with coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani also making it to the finale with bottom three contestants Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate and Sydney Sterlace, respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vasquez, a 32-year-old musician from Mindanao, Philippines, walked away the winner of Season 26 following two stunning performances on the Monday, Dec. 9 finale night of “Unstoppable” by Sia and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

Michael Bublé and Sonofrio Vasquez (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Before host Carson Daly announced that Vasquez would be the winner of Season 26, Bublé told his team member, “My Filipino brother, you are the hope of so many people. … It has been such an unbelievable journey to be here with you.” Vasquez told his coach, “Your mentorship is a blessing to me, my family and to all the dreamers out there. You have opened up so many doors.”

Also performing during Tuesday’s live episode were Snoop and Sting, along with former coaches Kelly Clarkson and Dan + Shay as well as Riley Green and Ella Langley, Tears for Fears, Myles Smith and more.

Season 26 was a new chapter for The Voice, bringing in new coaches Snoop, 53, and Bublé, 49. McEntire, 69, returned for the 26th season of the NBC show after making her coaching debut in Season 24 lat year, while Stefani, 55, returned for another season after having appeared on eight since 2014. Both Stefani and McEntire have won one season previously with Season 19’s Carter Rubin and Season 25’s Asher HaVon in May, respectively.

More change-ups are coming in Season 27, which is scheduled to premiere in February 2025. Bublé will return for the upcoming season, with former coaches John Legend and Adam Levine returning to take back their red chairs. Legend, 45, has appeared on nine seasons of the show from 2019 to 2024, while Levine, 45, was one of the original coaches on The Voice who exited in 2019 after 16 seasons on the series. Rounding out the coaching lineup for Season 27 will be newcomer Kelsea Ballerini.