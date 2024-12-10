Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional During Night 1 of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Night 1 of The Voice Season 26 finale proved to be emotional for Snoop Dog. The rapper, who joined the long-running NBC signing competition this year alongside newcomer Michael Bublé, was brought to tears when his finalist Jeremy Beloate took the stage to perform renditions of Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now” and Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own.”

Marking his final performances of the season as the Top 5 vie for the crown, Beloate’s singing wowed not just the crowd, but also the judges, who were on their feet midway through his first performance of “What the World Needs Now.” Snoop was even brought to tears, telling his team member, “Music is not always about how it sounds. It’s about how it makes you feel.” He added that Beloate brings “that feeling out of me.” Bublé, meanwhile, was equally impressed, telling the singer that he and Snoop would be there when he makes his Broadway debut.

Beloate started the competition on Team Bublé. After impressing the judges during the Blind Auditions and getting four chairs to turn, he joined Team Bublé, but Snoop swiped him when his fellow judge eliminated Beloate in favor of Sofronio Vasquez during the three-way Knockouts. He is now one of the five remaining contestants of The Voice Season 26 alongside Danny Joseph from Team Reba, Sofronio Vasquez and Shye from Team Bublé, and Sydney Sterlace from Team Gwen.

Beloate has been a fan-favorite throughout the competition and has brought Snoop to tears on more than one occasion, including during the Playoffs round back in November when he sang a rendition of “The Impossible Dream (My Quest)” by Josh Groban. An emotional Reba McEntire told the contestant that she hadn’t “been that touched listening to anybody sing until you. You have got a voice that really penetrated my heart. It really got me. I can see you on Broadway. I want to come see you when you’re there.”

“I’m over here shedding tears of joy, man,” Snoop added at the time. “You made me feel like I was sitting at a real Broadway play. I’m crying and I don’t care because my seat next to me (Reba), she’s crying. So I guess it’s OK to cry.”

As he nears the end of the competition and is set to learn his fate Tuesday night, Beloate told Parade that “The Voice has changed my life forever. It has helped me find my identity as an artist and as a human. They invest in you so much here, and they really make sure that you feel like you can succeed.” The singer added that he has “grown so much working with Snoop Dogg, it’s just been life changing. I do feel like I have it made right now, this is my dream, I’ve always wanted to be on the show. I’ve auditioned for years and this just happened to be the time when God was like, ‘You go get it,’ so it’s an honor.”

The Voice Season 26 winner will be announced during Night 2 of the season finale, which begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The finale will also feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, who will debut her new holiday single, “You for Christmas,” Mega Mentor Sting, who will duet with Snoop, Dan + Shay, and more.