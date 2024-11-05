The Voice is getting a new face. TV Insider reports Jennifer Hudson and Sting will join as mentors for Season 26. The reason they’re joining is to help provide guidance for the upcoming Knockout round.

This isn’t Hudson’s first time on the singing competitions series. The EGOT winner previously served as a coach and her role as a Mega Mentor marks her first return since Season 15 of the show. The Police legend, however, is new to the fold.

The knockout rounds begin on Monday, November 11. This time it will look a little different as it will be divided as Sting assists coaches Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani, while Hudson offers help to the singers on Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire‘s teams.

In the knockout round, singers will be paired against two other teammates. Unlike previously, they’ll have the chance to choose their own songs to perform individually as their competitors watch from off stage.

Coaches will select the winner from their team to advance to the Playoffs, which is the last round before the Live Shows. Each coach has one save and one steal in this round.

Snoop Dogg joined the show this season as a coach, and has been a hit with viewers. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper told Jimmy Fallon: “Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music. So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach,” the rapper continued, adding, “and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be, you know, today’s next big thing.”

He added: “That’s what people are going to learn about me is that that’s why I feel like people attract to me because I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”