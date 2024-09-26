'The Voice': Snoop Dogg Calls Michael Bublé His 'Lost Brother'

Snoop Dogg has been making some unlikely friends on The Voice, including his fellow first-time coach Michael Bublé. On Monday, Sept. 23, Snoop spoke at a conference for Raising Cane's employees, and he teased what's to come in upcoming episodes of The Voice. He said that "unbelievably," he formed an instant friendship with Bublé.

"I had a great time on The Voice, I ain't gonna front," Snoop said when asked about the gig by Raising Cane's Founder Todd Graves. "When I did the contract, I was like 'I'm about to do this s- for one year and get up out of here,' but then once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani. And unbelievably, me and Michael Buble are, like, lost brothers, man!"

Snoop joked about the reality competition series being a bit of an odd fit for him, especially in the context of his entire career which has included controversial lyrics about violence, drugs and sex, as well as some viral celebrity moments due to his larger-than-life personality. However, ultimately he found a kinship with other musicians – both the coaches and the contestants.

"I mean, it's such a great show. It's such a great show," he said. "It's a lot of great artists on there, its a lot of emotion, a lot of inspiration, motivation, all of the above. And just me coaching, doing what I love to do, to give back to artists who are trying to do something with their career. It's a beautiful thing."

"Make sure you tune in," Snoop concluded with a sly wink at the crowd. The season premiere was just hours later, but Snoop was speaking at the Raising Cane's "CaneCún 2024" event in Cancún, Mexico. The conference brought together leaders from throughout North America in Raising Cane's organization to celebrate their successes and look ahead at their planned future. Snoop attended as a personal favor to Graves, whom he greeted as a friend. The 52-year-old rapper even performed a 90-minute DJ set on the beach to close out the night.

Snoop Dogg and Bublé are already competing fiercely in their first season on The Voice, alongside returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. New episodes of the series premiere on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and are available to stream starting the next morning on Peacock.