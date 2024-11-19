Adam Levine’s ‘The Voice’ Return Date Revealed

Adam Levine is finally making his long-awaited return to The Voice, and a premiere date has been revealed. The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on the NBC singing competition series. He departed after 16 seasons in 2019 and after winning three seasons. Levine and Maroon 5 did perform on The Voice in May 2023, but this will be the first time in over five years that Levin will be returning to the coaches’ chairs.

NBC released its 2025 midseason lineup, with The Voice Season 27 premiering on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Levine won’t be the only returning coach for the upcoming season. John Legend will be coming back after sitting out Season 26 as well as Michael Bublé, who joined for Season 26. Kelsea Ballerini will make her debut as a full-fledged coach after previously serving as an advisor for Season 16 and a part-time coach in Seasons 15 and 20.

THE VOICE — “Live Finale Results” Episode 1519B — Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, The Voice Season 26 is still going strong, even after Team Bublé suddenly lost a singer who abruptly exited. After the Knockouts were completed last night, the Playoffs officially begin tonight, meaning that it’s really getting down to the nitty-gritty and in just a few short weeks, the winner will be crowned. The Playoffs continue into next week, followed by the live semi-finals on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The live finals air on Dec. 9, and the winner is revealed the following night. At this point in the competition, it could still be anyone’s game, and there is no predicting just what will happen.

Even though it will be strange to see Adam Levine on The Voice not bantering with Blake Shelton, it will still be fun to see him back on the series. And knowing that it will only be a few more months until he makes his grand return to The Voice will make the wait worth it. It’s unknown if he will be returning for future seasons, but at least fans can look forward to seeing Levine on Season 27 of The Voice, premiering on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, following Brilliant Minds. New episodes of The Voice Season 26 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.