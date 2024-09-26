How Snoop Dogg Really Feels About 'The Voice' Coaching Gig

Snoop Dogg "had a great time on The Voice," but he admitted that he didn't always think that would be the case. Speaking at a Raising Cane's corporate conference on Monday night, Snoop confessed that he expected to fulfill his contract on The Voice "and get up out of here," but he ended up enjoying the experience a lot. Here's what the new coach had to say about his time in the spinning chair.

Snoop flew into Cancún, Mexico for Raising Cane's "CaneCún 2024" event, and even performed a 90-minute set for the employees to celebrate a year of rapid growth and success. He joined the company's founder Todd Graves on stage for a talk about leadership and success, and Graves asked Snoop about his upcoming appearance on reality TV. Snoop said candidly: "I had a great time on The Voice, I ain't gonna front. When I did the contract, I was like 'I'm about to do this s- for one year and get up out of here,' but then once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani."

It sounds like the contestants are the ones who really stole Snoop's heart, however. He said: "I mean, it's such a great show. It's such a great show. It's a lot of great artists on there, its a lot of emotion, a lot of inspiration, motivation, all of the above. And just me coaching, doing what I love to do, to give back to artists who are trying to do something with their career. It's a beautiful thing."

Snoop is one of two brand new coaches on The Voice this season, along with singer Michael Bublé. He got a shout-out at the event as well, saying: "Unbelievably, me and Michael Bublé are, like, lost brothers, man!" During the same event, Snoop would talk about his interest in music that's different from his own, and his hope that hip-hop would "get the respect that it deserves, on the level of rock 'n' roll, or any other genre of music."

Snoop is far from the first hip-hop artist to take a turn on The Voice. Pharrell Williams, Usher and Chance the Rapper have all graced the stage, as well as others. Like past coaches who are not known for their vocal ranges specifically, Snoop has emphasized his experience as a producer and record executive to draw talent to his team. It seemed to work well in week 1 of the competition, but there's a long season to go. Promo material shows Snoop employing his charm and magnetism to great effect in future episodes, and the other coaches all filmed camera confessionals acknowledging that Snoop has an ineffable star power that works well with the show.

