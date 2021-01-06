'The View': Meghan McCain Tweets She's 'Headed Back to Work' to 'Trigger' Those Who Wish 'Half the Country Doesn't Exist'

Meghan McCain is on her third day back on The View, and she is already stirring up more controversy tha never. On Wednesday morning, McCain posted an inflammatory tweet on her way to work, sparking outrage among viewers. It read: "Headed back to work this morning to trigger all the people who would rather half the country doesn't exist."

McCain was referencing her frequent complaint that liberals in the U.S. do not listen to conservative thinkers, and try to minimize their presence in the country as a whole. It follows on her comment earlier this week about showing empathy for the 70 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, in spite of the fact that he lost. Still, McCain's commentary did not sit right with many viewers, nor did some of her remarks on Wednesday's show.

Headed back to work this morning to trigger all the people who would rather half the country doesn’t exist. See ya 11 kids. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2021

McCain's comment seemed malicious to many commenters, particularly for its use of the word "trigger." Some also related it to a conversation on Monday's episode of The View, when McCain argued that Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election are no real threat. No fan of Trump, McCain still argued against holding him legally accountable for his attempt to "find" the votes he needed in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock was a guest on The View on Wednesday, and many viewers disliked the way she treated him. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg even cut the interview short before McCain could grill Warnock too hard.

Viewers ranged from anger to humor when it came to McCain on Wednesday, but she played no small part in the converation on social media. Here is a look at what Americans had to say about her input.