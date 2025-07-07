‘The Challenge’ Co-Stars Expecting First Child Together

The Challenge family is getting a little bit bigger this winter!

The Challenge stars Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell announced Sunday that they were expecting their first child together, a year after meeting on Season 40 of the MTV competition show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our sweetest little secret…” Kaiser wrote in a joint post on Instagram. “We’ve been enjoying some time off the grid — embracing the quiet, the love, and the magic of what’s to come. Now it’s time to let you in on the journey… Our little one is arriving soon.”

The Challenge vets had both competed on two seasons before meeting on The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, which premiered in August 2024. The two quickly found romance on the show, but were eliminated back-to-back, both coming in seventh place in the men’s and women’s divisions.

The couple’s The Challenge co-stars were quick to wish them well after they shared their big baby news. “OMGGG IM AN AUNTIEEEEEEEE,” commented Michele Fitzgerald, as Nurys Mateo added, “I literally JUST said I think you’re pregnant the other day!! Intuition is wild. Congratulations you two.”

Kyland Young chimed in, “Congratulations!!! December 2025!? According to my calculations, this is a Challenge-made baby!! About to be a lil legend! #forgedinfire,” as Paulie Califiore added, “Damn [Theo] thought you blew your last loads in those hall ball rounds, I guess you had one more left! Congratulations you two! Truly a blessing.”

Play video

Tori Deal also made sure to send her congratulations, writing in two comments, “YAY!!! So happy for you both! can’t wait to meet the little angel,” and “Also these pictures are straight from a fairy tales.”

Aneesa Ferreira added, “I’m so excited for you and [Theo] and I can’t wait to see how incredible of a momma you’re gonna be!!!!! I can’t wait to meet that baby.”

Both Kaiser and Campbell will appear in the upcoming 41st season of the MTV competition show, The Challenge: Vets & New Threats, premiering on July 30.