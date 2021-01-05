'The View': Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain on Second Day Back From Maternity Leave 'I Did Not Miss You. Zero'

✖

Meghan McCain recently returned to The View following her maternity leave, and it didn't take long before she got into a heated discussion with one of her co-hosts. As Deadline noted, during Tuesday's episode of The View, McCain and Joy Behar got into an argument after they were discussing the differences between Republicans and Democrats. At one point during their discussion, Behar even remarked that she didn't miss McCain at all when she was on her maternity leave, which only made their conversation that much more contentious.

During the Hot Topics segment, the co-hosts discussed the division amongst the Republican Party. Behar weighed in by saying, “On the one hand you have the Republicans and on the other hand you have the seditionists… Among the Democrats you have the progressives and the moderates which is de rigueur.” This prompted McCain to interrupt Behar by asking her, "Are you kidding me?" Behar said that she was not finished speaking, but McCain continued, "Well, it's just that's completely inaccurate." She then teased her co-host by saying, "Joy you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave — you missed fighting with me." However, Behar quickly shot that suggestion down with, "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero."

McCain didn't take kindly to Behar's statement, as she went on to stress that she was teasing her co-host. She added, "That's so nasty. That's so rude. That's, like, so nasty." At this point, Whoopi Goldberg tried to take control of the increasingly messy situation, as she said, "This is not the way to do it and I’m going to now become Whoopi and say Sara I’d like to hear from you right now." After co-host Sara Haines weighed in with her thoughts on the Republican Party, she then asked McCain a question about the situation.

However, the co-host appeared to still be unhappy about how her discussion with Behar turned out, as she tossed the question over to co-host Sunny Hostin instead of answering it herself. The moment prompted an eye roll and an "Oh!" from Behar. McCain officially returned to The View on Monday following a three-month maternity leave. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Liberty, in September. This was the first child for McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech.