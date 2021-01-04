Meghan McCain Returns to 'The View' Following Maternity Leave
Meghan McCain returned to The View on Monday following her maternity leave, and she was back to business-as-usual in no time. McCain cooed about her newborn daughter, her time away and the help she got from her co-hosts. However, before long, she was back to heated arguments with Joy Behar and othes.
McCain left The View just before the 2020 presidential election to go on maternity leave, so she has a lot to catch up on. First and foremost, she and her co-hosts talked about her daughter, Liberty, and her first experience with childbirth. McCain thanked Sunny Hostin for her tips throughout the first few months, and detailed some of the medical challenges she faced. Eventually, the group had to tackle the news of the day — the phone call where President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's Secretary of State to "find" the votes he needed to win the election.
Returning to @TheView, @MeghanMcCain calls for mandatory paid maternity leave: "We as conservatives have to come together and allow all women in this country, no matter where they're from or their socioeconomic class, the capacity to have what I just had." https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/kYHk9Z5UV1— The View (@TheView) January 4, 2021
Behar called the phone call treasonous, and Hostin said that Trump is "trying to stage a coup," but McCain pushed back. "I don't think he's trying to stage a coup," she said. "I think he's ranting and pissed off that he's irrelevant right now and Biden's about to take his seat in office. I think people are taking this way too far, he's a moron."
McCain advocated for ignoring Trump until he is ousted later this month, but her co-hosts thought that his actions should be taken more seriously. They wanted Trump to face legal consequences for his attack on the democratic system itself.
"We can't just say, this is an enraged guy, this is just somebody who is unhinged," Hostin argued with McCain. "This is someone who knows that what he is asking for is illegal, yet he continues to ask for it. I think that says that this is an intentional act, that this is a criminal, intentional act to steal an election. It's a coup."
McCain called that rhetoric "dangerous, and for some reason invoked the fear of "martial law" in the event that Trump was held accountable. She then said that "the media needs to be more respectful" to Trump voters, while still acknowledging his loss.
The show cut a commercial break not long after that in the midst of an argument between McCain and Behar. Fans went wild for the confrontation, though many took sides. Here is a look at how social media reacted.
Parenting
prevnext
I tuned in as she was saying we have to show respect to those who voted for trump. Fuck that. They need to start showing respect to the 80 mil who voted for Biden. She’s asking us accept these tantrums. Hope she doesnt raise her child like that. If she does she is in 4 trouble— Angel by day 😂🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@missangeleyes) January 4, 2021
Respect Voters
prevnext
Why should people respect the 70 million who voted for Trump? No one respected the over 65 million who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and it was over 3 million MORE than the number who voted for Trump in 2016. #TheView— Jason Elias (@Zebop) January 4, 2021
Maternity Leave
prevnext
Meghan McCain on the view talking about how it’s time WE support paid maternity leave.
Every woman who has already juggled family and job security for YEARS...
#TheView pic.twitter.com/lCNFfwaKdJ— teatime75 (@teatime75) January 4, 2021
Unwatchable
prevnext
Back to talking over each other. The sensible conversations exist no more...smh...it was watchable when she wasn't there. The ratings went up and everything. Take heed @ABCNetwork. #TheView pic.twitter.com/ajpRV8oa8x— Chenisa Whitaker (@LadeeNiecee) January 4, 2021
Fire Her
WHY in the Actual Hell is this self centered clown, who talks in circles about her beloved Republican Party, even as tRump is caught on tape trying to a steal an election, ON THE VIEW!! Her disrespect for any one else’s opinion is maddening!! Please save the show and FIRE her! 😳 https://t.co/A0h5ru4NPF— Valerie Noble (@MissValNoble) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Nepotism is a hell of a thing, isn't it? I wonder why #TheView keeps Mrs Ben Domenech on the payroll even though we know she's just repeating hateful talking points from her awful husband's propaganda website #FireMeghanMcCain #WhoFundsTheFederalist @theview— Tara Dublin is Ready For #BidenCalm (@taradublinrocks) January 4, 2021
Memes
prevnext
#TheView #STFU! #Meghead just admit You Voted for TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/zoCLXjOuW9— The Juggernaut (@nokoekim) January 4, 2021
Missed
prev
I am ctfu reading these tweets about @MeghanMcCain nobody missed her and they are making it known I’m here for it too #TheView pic.twitter.com/WAsfuxrmr8— SaywhatImeanwhatIsay (@BiggersGail) January 4, 2021