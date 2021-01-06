'The View': Fox News' Janice Dean Defends Meghan McCain After Joy Behar's Latest Jab

✖

Fox News' Janice Dean is defending her friend and The View's conservative talking head Meghan McCain after her recent return to the daytime show. McCain's second day back was certainly highly anticipated and proved to be well worth the hype after she and Joy Behar shared a few words. In the midst of a heated discussion regarding the differences between republicans and democrats, McCain jokingly told Behar "Joy you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave — you missed fighting with me," to which the veteran quickly snapped back saying "I did not miss you. Zero."

Dean came to her longtime friend's defense saying, "The first time I’ve watched @TheView in months and @JoyVBehar tells @MeghanMcCain she don’t miss her while on maternity leave when Meghan dared to disagree with her about conservatives. Stay classy, Joy."

"I guess they’ve missed having all one 'view' while Meghan was off the show," she continued. "I love my friend Meghan but I can’t watch a show that pretends they all have different voices representing other people." And don’t give me the argument of “well Meghan interrupted!” because that’s what they all do to each other. But then Meghan tried to make a joke to lighten the mood by saying “you missed me joy!” And that’s when @JoyVBehar turned mean. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021 "And don’t give me the argument of “well Meghan interrupted!” because that’s what they all do to each other. But then Meghan tried to make a joke to lighten the mood by saying “you missed me joy!” And that’s when @JoyVBehar turned mean," she closed. McCain responded to the incident unapologetically on Twitter with a photo saying, "I'd rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not." 🇺🇸😉 pic.twitter.com/vGUiUpIcC0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 5, 2021

"We as conservatives have to come together and allow all women in this country, no matter where they're from or their socioeconomic class, the capacity to have what I just had." As one of her first acts in her first day back on the show, McCain advocated for paid maternity leave for all new mothers.

Returning to @TheView, @MeghanMcCain calls for mandatory paid maternity leave: "We as conservatives have to come together and allow all women in this country, no matter where they're from or their socioeconomic class, the capacity to have what I just had." https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/kYHk9Z5UV1 — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2021

McCain's return to the show comes after a three-month hiatus. The co-host left on maternity leave following the birth of her and husband Ben Domenech's first child together, daughter Liberty, in September.