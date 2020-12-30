'The View' Host Meghan McCain Announces Her Return to Daytime Talk Show

✖

After giving birth to her first child this past September, Meghan McCain is ready to return to The View virtual round table. The 36-year-old talk show co-host took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share the news with her more than 794,000 followers, admitting she was "so excited" to take her seat back at the Hot Topics table. "It's almost time," she wrote in the tweet. "I'm so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) [The View] on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?"

Returning to the panel for conversations with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, McCain first announced her pregnancy this past March and was co-hosting remotely before the birth of her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech as a precaution due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Humbled by the blessing of being pregnant after a devastating miscarriage months after announcing her pregnancy, McCain explained in an episode of The View that it was all "bittersweet" given the ache of the pandemic.

We're excited to welcome back our @MeghanMcCain from maternity leave on Monday when @TheView returns LIVE for our first show of 2021! 🙌 https://t.co/cB4CdBtuR1 pic.twitter.com/pWeL7QKNAq — The View (@TheView) December 30, 2020

"There's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now," she said. "I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while."

Just a month before giving birth, McCain slammed speculation she wouldn't return to the show at all amid speculation she was butting heads with her co-hosts in more than just on the on-camera discussions. "Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?" McCain asked Andy Cohen during an episode of Bravo his talk show, Watch What Happens: Live. "No other host has to deal with this BS. Yes, I'm coming back. It's an election cycle."

While McCain wasn't on the talk show to share her thoughts about the election, she did take to her social media in November to weigh in on the election, praising President-elect Joe Biden for being one of the most "truly decent and moral" men she's ever had the privilege of knowing. Hoping he would lead the country toward "healing and bipartisanship," McCain shared the message alongside several snaps with Biden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain)

The enthusiasm for Biden didn't stop there as McCain also admitted she was happy on a "personal note" to "having a president who respects POW's who have been captured" — a snide swipe at the current sitting president, Donald Trump, who criticized her late senator father, before and after his death.

The View, in the middle of its 24th season, airs at 11 a.m. ET weekday mornings on ABC. For more coverage of the beloved talk show, Meghan and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!