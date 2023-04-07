49ers Star Running Back Christian McCaffrey Engaged to Olivia Culpo

A power couple is getting married. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo went to Instagram to announce their engagement. They shared photos of the two sharing the special moment, and the caption said, "4.2.23," indicating the engagement happened over the weekend.

McCaffrey and Culpo first sparked romance rumors in May 2019, according to PEOPLE. A few months later, the two were spotted vacationing in Mexico. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November, Culpo, 30 said she wasn't going to date athletes again before meeting McCaffrey, but she broke her rule because of the type of guy he is.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," Culpo said of McCaffrey, 26. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there. He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Culpo said their relationship is built on their faith. "I think every single relationship teaches you so much about yourself, and I definitely have an appreciation for my relationship now that I would never have because of all of my past experiences, so you have to be grateful for the rough s—," she said.

The engagement comes several months after McCaffrey joined the 49ers via trade. From 2017 to nearly halfway through the 2022 season, McCaffrey was a member of the Carolina Panthers and become one of the top running backs in the league.

"This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," Culpo wrote in October when McCaffrey was traded. "I'll miss you all so much and you'll always hold a special place in my heart. I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let's go!"