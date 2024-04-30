Jill Duggar Posts Baby Bump Photos She Was 'Excited to Share' Before Daughter's Stillbirth

Jill Duggar Dillard is sharing photos from her latest pregnancy before daughter Isla Marie was stillborn. The Counting On alum, 32, took to Instagram Monday to show off several old pictures of her in happier days, cradling her baby bump before tragically experiencing a stillbirth at four months.

"The baby bump photos we were so excited to share, but didn't get to before she was gone," the caption read alongside the hashtags "#bornintoheaven" and "#lovedforever."

The 19 Kids and Counting alum's cousin, Amy Duggar King, made sure to show her support in the comment section. "Isla had a purpose and will continue to leave her mark here there's no doubt about it!" she wrote. "I wonder how many people you will minister to with your testimony?"

"Now Isla is growing up with sweet River," King continued, referencing the pregnancy loss Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, experienced in 2021. "I can't imagine the heartbreak love, I truly cannot. But may I offer another way of coping from this intense loss. Can you imagine growing up In Heaven? Think of the beauty, the unity and the presence of the Lord!"

She concluded, "Your two children were special enough to never know the darkness of this world. They are living in perfect peace and you will see them again. What a reunion that day will be!! Also Grandma is there.. I have this mental picture of her holding them. Hugs as you all continue to heal! Love you!!"

Jill and Derick, who share sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 21 months, first announced the loss of their daughter on April 13. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," they wrote on social media.

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby," they continued. "Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

Less than a week later, the family held a private funeral service for Isla on April 19, which was attended by Jill's family members, including estranged father Jim Bob Duggar. "We love & miss you baby girl!" Jill captioned photos from the service on social media.