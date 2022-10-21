Olivia Culpo Reacts to NFL Star Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers

NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. When his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, heard the news, she was really happy for her boyfriend's new chapter in his NFL career. In her Instagram Story, Culpo showed ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking about the trade while writing "So many emotions right now." The 30-year-old model then posted a photo of her and McCaffrey holding hands with the caption "Ready for anything with you."

McCaffrey, 26, was selected No. 8 overall by the Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He became one of the top running backs in the NFL, being named to the All-Pro Team twice and the Pro Bowl in 2019. McCaffrey dealt with multiple injuries in 2020 and 2021, which led to him only playing in 10 games in those two years combined. In his six games with the Panthers this year, McCaffrey rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 33 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.

Olivia Culpo just now on Instagram after the trade of @CMC_22 to SF: pic.twitter.com/K6d0uyvJwU — Ryan Chell (@RecSpecsRyan) October 21, 2022

"'I'm forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me," McCaffrey wrote on social media. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you. Culpo and McCaffrey have been dating since 2019. When speaking with E! News earlier this year. Culpo explained how "nerdy" the two are while at home.

"We get into bed every day at like 7:30," Culpo said. "We watched the Harry Potter reunion so we've been watching Harry Potter from the beginning. We're very nerdy." Culpo also talked about the work ethic McCaffrey has when it comes to his football career.

"He doesn't really have an off button, even in the off-season," she said. "He's so hard working. Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision." Culpo also enjoys watching McCaffrey reach his goals. "I know what it's like to have dreams, ambitions and feeling that itch to get it done," she said. "It's really fun to sit back and watch."