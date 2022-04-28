'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Baby Mammoth Unmasked
The Masked Singer Round 3 continued Wednesday night, a week after the most controversial reveal in the show's history. There are just four singers in the last group left going into tonight's show, while Ringmaster and Firefly wait on the sidelines for the finale. How could producers follow up on last week's shocker? Now's the time to find out.
Which singer was sent home? Check out PopCulture.com's blog to learn how the new episode unfolds and who is under the masks.
Baby Mammoth unmasked! — 9 p.m. ET
🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 #BabyMammothMask is...#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/RlzasTJI5N— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 28, 2022
Baby Mammoth's theme song was not enough to save her from elimination. Jeong stuck with Witherspoon as his guess, but no one was convinced. Thicke guessed Bring It On star Kirsten Dunst. ("You can't keep Kirsten Dunst in a cage.") Scherzinger's guess was Rachael Ray, who "flips a mean bird in the kitchen." McCarthy Wahlberg's final guess was correct! Baby Mammoth was revealed to be Kirstie Alley. Alley is an actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers, but has been embroiled in numerous social media controversies in recent years.prevnext
Space Bunny and Baby Mammoth duel to move on — 8:52 p.m. ET
The stage was set for a duel between two Team Cuddly members after Space Bunny and Baby Mammoth received the least number of votes from the audience. Queen Cobra and Prince earned their spots for next week's episode.
Baby Mammoth kicked off the duel with Meghan Trainor's "Me Too" before Space Bunny changed things with Culture Club's "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me." It was an incredibly difficult decision for the panels. Two cute contestants don't usually have to face each other like this!prevnext
Prince puzzles the panelists — 8:40 p.m. ET
Prince performed Sam Smith's ballad "Lay Me Down," pulling many tears from the audience. His mega clue was a piece of luggage, hinting at a person with a busy touring schedule. Jeong guessed Enrique Iglesias, but Thicke guessed Niall Horan. Scherzinger disagreed, picking Darren Criss, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel!prevnext
Baby Mammoth woos the audience with her theme song — 8:29 p.m. ET
The adorable Baby Mammoth took to the icy stage to sing "The Shop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)." Merry Clayton first recorded the song, and it was a smash hit for Betty Everett. Cher had her success with the song in 1990, and The Masked Singer producers credited her as the song's artist.
We are HERE for #BabyMammothMask's confidence! 💞 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/RheVuI3bLX— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 28, 2022
After the performance, Baby Mammoth performed her theme song. This wasn't enough of a clue, though. The mega clue was an empty birdcage with a sign reading "Danger: Wild Animal." Baby Mammoth let the animal out of the cage because she believes animals should be wild. Jeong picked Reese Witherspoon, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Melissa McCarthy. Although McCarthy Wahlberg thought her cousin could be in the costume, she guessed Oscar winners Diane Keaton and Diane Wiest.prevnext
Space Bunny is ready to play all night long — 8:18 pm. ET
Space Bunny came out ready to lead the audience in an exciting sing-along to Lionel Richie's classic "All Night Long (All Night)." The mega-clue was a 500-lbs dumbbell that Space Bunny easily lifted. Ken Jeong guessed boxer Floyd Mayweather. Thicke picked Pitbull, while McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Ne-Yo, Usher, and Richard Simmons. At least one of those picks is very likely incorrect.prevnext
Queen Cobra sends a valentine to the audience — 8:10 p.m. ET
Queen Cobra is the last remaining member of Team Bad, but there was nothing bad about their – performance. The singers performed Aretha Franklin's "I Say a Little Prayer For You." Two cobra-clad singers joined host Nick Cannon after the performance.
The mega clue was a heart with "B. Mine" written on it. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought this meant Brandy and Monica were wearing the masks because of Brandy's "The Boy is Mine." Nicole Scherzinger guessed the trio Allure, while Robin Thicke guessed "Sending My Love" duo Zhané.prevnext
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.