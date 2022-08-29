'The Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer Drops Ahead of September Premiere

The Kardashians Season 2 is shaping up to be "insanity." Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are back on camera with mom Kris Jenner and younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in the first look at the new season, premiering on Hulu Thursday, Sept. 22, and there are definitely some growing pains as the Kardashian-Jenners enter into new chapters of their lives.

Kylie confesses in the Monday, Aug. 29 trailer from Hulu that she's been struggling following the birth of her second child. "I should be really happy right now," the reality star, also mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi, tells sister Kendall. "I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks." The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her son with boyfriend Travis Scott in February and has yet to announce his name.

While Kendall lends a listening ear at the time, later in the trailer, the model seems to be at odds with her younger sister over work obligations. "I'm really mad at my sister," the mother-of-two tells the camera. Kendall feels similarly about Kylie, claiming she "canceled last minute" and leaving her to fix things in her stead.

Meanwhile, older sister Kourtney is feeling the love as she and husband Travis Barker plan for their Italian wedding, which was held in May. On the other hand, Kim is focusing on living her single life after splitting from ex-husband Kanye West in 2021, moving on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson before the two reportedly broke up last month. "It's been such a season of independence," the SKIMS founder says about her expanding businesses. "I really feel like I found my personal confidence."

Kim's controversy surrounding her decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown to the Met Gala also appears to be touched upon this upcoming season, as does the backlash surrounding her Variety interview, in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Khloé, meanwhile, teases her road to becoming a parent for the second time in the trailer. The Good American co-founder, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson and welcomed a son with the NBA player via a surrogate earlier this month, notes of the ups and downs of her parenthood journey, "Going through what I went through, was incredibly hard. I just feel like I'm a fish in a fishbowl." The Kardashians returns to Hulu for Season 2 Thursday, Sept. 22.