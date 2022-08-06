Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Breakup Shocks Friends and Fans

News of the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup has rapidly swept the internet. They had been dating for nine months following her separation from Kanye West. E! News first reported the story late Friday evening, August 5.

"Sources close to the couple," told E! News that despite their love and respect for each other, the couple found it hard to maintain their relationship due to long distance and busy schedules. The pair split sometime this week.

This story comes less than 24 hours after PEOPLE Magazine reported that the couple was "still happy" despite being long-distance. According to PEOPLE's new report, a source said they called off their romance this week after first dating in October 2021. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider says. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Davidson, 28, is currently filming a movie called Wizards! in Australia. Kardashian, 41, and Kanye jointly raise their children in Los Angeles full time.

Due to Kardashian's many famous paramours, and the public nature of the relationship, social media has been full of hot takes about the ex-couple since the news was announced. Continue reading to find out some of what was said.