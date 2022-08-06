Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Breakup Shocks Friends and Fans
News of the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup has rapidly swept the internet. They had been dating for nine months following her separation from Kanye West. E! News first reported the story late Friday evening, August 5.
"Sources close to the couple," told E! News that despite their love and respect for each other, the couple found it hard to maintain their relationship due to long distance and busy schedules. The pair split sometime this week.
This story comes less than 24 hours after PEOPLE Magazine reported that the couple was "still happy" despite being long-distance. According to PEOPLE's new report, a source said they called off their romance this week after first dating in October 2021. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider says. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."
Davidson, 28, is currently filming a movie called Wizards! in Australia. Kardashian, 41, and Kanye jointly raise their children in Los Angeles full time.
Due to Kardashian's many famous paramours, and the public nature of the relationship, social media has been full of hot takes about the ex-couple since the news was announced. Continue reading to find out some of what was said.
'In solidarity with Pete Davidson'
In solidarity with Pete Davidson I will also be getting my tattoo of Kim Kardashian's kids' names removed— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 6, 2022
'This breakup surprised no one.'
Pete Davidson will move on to another beautiful celebrity. What they see in him I have no idea! Kim Kardashian had just divorced Kanye West and wanted to show that she moved on first and was this cougar. No better family to do it with than this. This breakup surprised no one.— Steven Yang (@StevenYang86123) August 6, 2022
Pete's tattoo guy
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up? Pete's tattoo guy after being paid to cover up another ex girlfriend's name. pic.twitter.com/nhBAGXnQnS— Austin (@AustinPlanet) August 6, 2022
Thank you for your time.
Good evening, the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was a 24 month sociological study conducted by Columbia University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. https://t.co/3iOoOGDmhf— 🛸 (@hyperbolu) August 5, 2022
'In Your Eyes'
Kanye outside Kim Kardashian house after Pete Davidson left herAugust 5, 2022
Tattoos for no reason
Pete Davidson, after realizing he got Kim Kardashian and her kids' initials tattooed on his body for no reason. pic.twitter.com/fw1TZj8jF0— Dennis Nguyen (@alpastorpapi23) August 6, 2022
