Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Second Baby on Special Date

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, the makeup mogul announced on Instagram Sunday. Their new bundle of joy was born on Feb. 2, 2022, but no other details were revealed. Scott, 30, and Jenner, 24, are also parents to Stormi, 4. Coincidentally, Stormi’s birthday is Feb. 1.

Jenner only posted a black and white photo showing herself holding her new baby’s hand. The caption only included a blue heart and the date of the baby’s birth. Jenner also took to her Instagram Story to share images of giant bouquets of flowers she received to celebrate the occasion.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced she was pregnant with her second child back in September when she posted a video clip of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. The clip also included a scene with Jenner and Stormi driving to an OBG/YN appointment, where Jenner’s doctor said the baby was days away from a heartbeat.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source told PEOPLE after Jenner shared the baby news. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.” Another source later said Jenner and Scott were spending “as much time with Stormi” as they could before Stormi’s sibling arrived.

Jenner’s last post of 2021 was a black and white photo showing off her bare baby bump. In the accompanying caption, she reflected on the past year and previewed her 2022. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote on Dec. 31. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

Jenner and Scott have been linked since April 2017, when they were seen at Coachella together. They welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018 and broke up for the first time in September 2019. During the coronavirus pandemic, they rekindled their romance. In December, an unpublished W Magazine article claimed the two split, but that was later denied. News that Jenner was expecting again surfaced in August 2021.