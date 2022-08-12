Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Sort out Custody Situation for Their New Child

Since welcoming their baby boy via surrogate recently, fans have been wondering how Khloé Kardashian will handle co-parenting duties of a newborn with her ex, Tristan Thompson. News of the surrogacy pregnancy came months after Kardashian confirmed she split from Thompson, seemingly for the final time after yet another cheating scandal. The world learned that during his relationship with the Good American founder, he'd fathered a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Thompson initially denied paternity until a DNA test proved otherwise. Kardashian revealed in an episode of her family's Hulu reality series that she discovered Thompson cheated and would be a father for the third time with the rest of the world. Reps for the reality star later revealed that they decided on surrogacy before the cheating scandal became public. But alas, their co-parenting plan has been confirmed by sources.

"Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she's more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child's life as much as he wants," an insider told HollywoodLife. The former couple are already parents to 4-year-old True. Thompson is also father of 5-year-old Prince Oliver by influencer Jordy Craig. His son with Maralee Nichols was born in Dec. 2021.

"Tristan already has such a close bond with True, and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister," the source added of the co-parenting agreement. The boy's name has yet to be determined, with sources saying Kardashian is taking her time with the name.

Previous reports alleged that Kardashian was prepared to raise the baby on her own, allowing Thompson to have as little or large of a presence. Thompson was also spotted spending time with True while the surrogate was said to be giving birth.

"Tristan and Khloe decided it would be better to have Khloe be there in the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, and to have Tristan back home looking after True. Khloe isn't worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because she has a village of support around her," the source added. "But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn't be happier for the baby."